Prime Minister announces a change in the senior ranks of the public service

CANADA, October 27 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the public service:
Jimi Onalik, currently Deputy Minister of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs and Secretary to Cabinet, Government of Nunavut, becomes President of the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, effective November 20, 2023.
