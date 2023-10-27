NovaCentrix Reports a Remarkable 50% Increase in Ink Sales for the First Three Quarters of 2023

NovaCentrix is pleased to announce an outstanding 50% surge in ink sales for the first three quarters of 2023 when compared to the same period in 2022.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovaCentrix , a trailblazer in the world of conductive inks and materials, is pleased to announce an outstanding 50% surge in ink sales for the first three quarters of 2023 when compared to the same period in 2022. This significant growth underscores NovaCentrix's continued leadership in the industry and its capacity to adapt to the evolving requirements of modern technology. NovaCentrix's versatile Metalonconductive inks are widely employed across various sectors, including printed electronics, automotive, bio-medical, aerospace, banking, and more.This remarkable increase in ink sales can be attributed to several pivotal factors. NovaCentrix's unwavering commitment to research and development has resulted in the development of advanced ink formulations that offer superior conductivity, increased durability, and exceptional compatibility with diverse substrates. NovaCentrix recently unveiled silver reflective inks to the market, broadening the spectrum of applications beyond their traditional use in printing electrically conductive traces.These exceptional qualities have solidified NovaCentrix's position as the preferred choice for businesses seeking cost-effective and innovative solutions for their electronic manufacturing needs. Furthermore, with the recent launch of gold inks and gold nanoparticle dispersions, NovaCentrix is poised to strengthen its market presence and anticipates further growth in the conductive inks sector.“In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, NovaCentrix's innovation and adaptability have been instrumental in driving its consistent growth. The 50% increase in ink sales for the first three quarters of 2023 not only highlights the company's capabilities, but also sets the stage for further advancements in the field of conductive inks and materials. As industries continue to integrate printed electronics into their products, NovaCentrix is poised to play a central and influential role in shaping the future,” stated Charlie Munson, CEO of NovaCentrix.NovaCentrix's strong emphasis on fostering customer collaboration and tailoring solutions to individual requirements has cemented its reputation as a reliable and innovative partner. By working closely with clients to understand their unique needs, the company can create inks that cater specifically to distinct manufacturing processes and design considerations.For more information about NovaCentrix and its comprehensive range of conductive inks and materials, please visit the website.About NovaCentrixConsidered the expert in next-gen printed electronics for over twenty years, Austin, Texas, based NovaCentrix is the go-to leader for industry-transforming conductive inks and nanopowders.Media Contact:Jaimie Mauvais, Communications ManagerPulseForge, NovaCentrixEmail: nova.sales@novacentrix.comDave Pope, VP of R&D and ManufacturingEmail: dave.pope@novacentrix.comWebsite: https://www.novacentrix.com/