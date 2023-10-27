Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women Marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Highlights Achievements in Breast Cancer Care and Awareness

Harrisburg, Pa – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and First Lady Lori Shapiro, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women, and Adagio Health hosted a Breast Cancer Awareness Month reception to honor patients, providers, and survivors. This year’s theme for the program is “Achievements in Breast Cancer Care and Awareness.” In May, Governor Shapiro signed the first bill of his Administration, Act 1 of 2023 – a first-of-its-kind law in the nation that requires insurers to cover preventive breast and ovarian cancer screenings for high-risk women at no cost.

“I’m honored to join so many strong advocates and survivors who have worked tirelessly to promote better research, better care, and more affordable breast cancer treatment for diseases.” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “I was proud to build on this work when I signed my first bill into law, making preventative screenings more accessible for women at high risk of breast cancer. My Administration is committed to continuing our work with advocates, providers, and patients to prioritize women’s health in all communities across our Commonwealth.

“In May, Josh and I were proud to stand with Pennsylvania legislative leaders and advocates as he signed Act 1, a landmark bipartisan legislation. However, we know the work is not done and we must continue to advocate for early detection, “said First Lady Lori Shapiro “Mammograms and breast self-exams can save lives. I got my mammogram this year and encourage other women to get theirs too.”

“Access to health care and the importance of preventative care is a priority for the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women. We know that early detection saves lives,” said Executive Director Moriah Hathaway. “We want every woman in the Commonwealth to live a long, healthy life. Our Commission is proud of the Shapiro Administration’s accomplishments thus far and will continue to center women’s health in our work.”

“It is an honor and a privilege to work with Governor Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania Department of Health in pursuit of a common goal: reducing health disparities for women and vulnerable patients in Pennsylvania,” said BJ Leber, President and CEO of Adagio Health. “Our thanks to the Governor, the First Lady, and the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women for providing this opportunity to recognize partners, providers, patients, and advocates for their achievements around breast cancer screening and care in the Commonwealth.”

To learn more about the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women, follow the Commission on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Moriah Hathaway, Executive Director, women@pa.gov

###