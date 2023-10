Log-On Software Announces Log-On TVL Information Management for z/OS

Log-On provides continued support for users of IBM Tivoli Information Management for z/OS and IBM Tivoli Web Access for Information Management

BEFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Log-On Software (Log-On) an IBMBusiness Partner and developer of world-class software solutions for IBM Z, announces:• Log-On TVL Information Management for z/OS – forward compatible from IBM TivoliInformation Management for z/OS, and the optional• Log-On TVL Web Access for Information Management – forward compatible from IBM Tivoli Web Access for Information Management.Both products are now Generally Available."Through our partnership with IBM, we look forward to providing support and ongoing value to users of these important solutions." says Danny Zeitouny, Managing Director & VP Products at Log-On. "Many organizations have a significant investment in Tivoli tools. The introduction of fully supported versions under the Log-On brand continues our long tradition of delivering value to IBM Z users."If you are a user of IBM Tivoli Information Management for z/OS, with or without the optional IBM Tivoli Web Access for Information Management, and would like to discuss continued support through Log-On, please call us at +1-603-458-5300, visit us at www.log-on.com , or email us at ask@logon.com.Log-On Software also provides forward-compatible versions of the following IBM solutions: Tivoli Netview Distribution Manager, Tivoli Event Pump, APL2, Netview FTP, Wave for z/VM, System Storage VTF Mainframe, and Application Support Facility (ASF). Ask us!About Log-On SoftwareLog-on is a leading developer of world-class software solutions and an outsourcer of software services ranging from programming expertise to the complete management and execution of development projects. With over 30 years of experience and 850 specialists in software, data communications and security, Log-on provides high-end solutions to today's most difficult product development and programming challenges. Log-on delivers innovation and value across solution spaces including Mainframe, Security Systems, E-business, Conversion and Migration, Networking, and Cellular.Popular Log-On solutions for IBM Z Systems include QuickSelect for Db2, a plug-and-play performance accelerator for Db2 workloads; VTFM-NewGen, a software-only Virtual Tape System that leverages an organization's investment in standard mainframe DASD; and Total Utility Control, a powerful utility automation solution that intelligently schedules Db2 utility jobs, ensuring that the right jobs run at the right time. Our portfolio of satisfied users and clients spans all major industries and includes many of the world's largest enterprises.The company is headquartered in Bedford, NH. For more information, please visit www.log-on.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.Log-On Software and the Log-On logo are trademarks of Log-On Software. All other company and product names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.