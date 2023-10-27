Submit Release
Warner Issues Proclamation for National Veterans Small Business Week

WHEREAS, Nearly one out of ten small businesses across the United States is veteran owned -- from Main Street store fronts to virtual high-tech startups that advance America, veteran owned small businesses are a pillar of our economy and contribute to the foundation of our nation; and

WHEREAS, Veteran and military spouse small business owners are resilient, disciplined, and mission-oriented, thanks to their commitment to serving our country and communities; and

WHEREAS, When we resolve ourselves to strengthen our communities, we must empower and support the giants that veteran entrepreneurs are in our economy; and

WHEREAS, National Veterans Small Business Week highlights the programs and services available to veteran entrepreneurs through the U.S. Small Business Administration, the State of West Virginia and WV Secretary of State's Office and resource partners; and

WHEREAS, The State of West Virginia supports and joins in this national effort to help America’s veteran-owned small businesses start and grow their businesses.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Mac Warner, WV Secretary of State and the State's Chief Business Licensing & Registration Official, do hereby proclaim

October 30 through November 3, 2023 as NATIONAL VETERANS SMALL BUSINESS WEEK​​​

Given Under My Hand on This 30th Day of October 2023:

​​

Mac Warner

WV Secretary of State​

