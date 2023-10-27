Submit Release
News Search

There were 183 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,969 in the last 365 days.

Allen University Honors Congressman Jim Clyburn with a Statue at the Waverly-Clyburn Building

President and CEO Dr. Ernest McNealey and Congressman Jim Clyburn discuss the unveiling of his statue.

Unveiling of the Congressman Jim Clyburn Statue at the Waverly-Clyburn Building

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALLEN UNIVERSITY
1530 Harden Street Columbia SC 29204
Contact: Dr. Brittany Holloman
803-376-5701
bhollomon@allenuniversity.edu

Allen University will unveil a life-size statue of Congressman Jim Clyburn at 1:00 P. M., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at the intersection of Pine and Hampton streets, Columbia, SC, in a dedicated venue adjacent to the Waverly- Clyburn building. The monument is “a tangible symbol of Congressman Clyburn’s dedication and service in the interest of HBCUs and the greater good”, said Dr. Ernest McNealey, president.

Calling Clyburn, “the first national political leader to champion historically black colleges and universities without ifs, ands, or buts” McNealey said Clyburn has been an influential figure in garnering critical support for all HBCUs, which continue to provide opportunities not only for their students to succeed, but also, help shape lives in their communities. Board Chairman, Bishop Samuel Green added “the Congressman is a sterling example for those who aspire to lead, especially students, to emulate”, and the memorial to be unveiled will serve as a permanent reminder of that possibility.

Clyburn has also been an ambassador for access and opportunity for young people across the state and the nation. His work in the interest of the greater good can be traced in part to the A. M. E. Church, which Clyburn joined as a youth because of the church’s history of activism and political advocacy on behalf of African Americans. He is also a member of the board of trustees of Allen University, an A.M. E. institution of higher learning.
###

Dub Taylor
Allen University
+1 803-622-7907
email us here

You just read:

Allen University Honors Congressman Jim Clyburn with a Statue at the Waverly-Clyburn Building

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more