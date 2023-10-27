Luxury Dating Site Gives Away One Free Hour To Mark End of Daylight Savings Time

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The time change is upon us again as millions will be forced to turn back their clocks for this biannual tradition. But that is not the only thing changing this weekend. When Daylight Savings Time ends, a new season will begin - “Cuffing Season”.

Luxury dating site Seeking.com has identified November 1st as the official start date to “Cuffing Season” due to a notable increase in user activity occurring the first two weeks after Halloween weekend. The dating platform analyzed data over the past 8 years and noticed that users were sending an average of 7x more messages the first 2 weeks of November than any of the previous 16 weeks.

“We’re noticing that there is a clear end to the single and break up seasons happening in the month of October,” commented Brandon Wade, Founder & CEO of Seeking.com. “The weekend the time change occurs coincides with many end of season events that often become the catalyst for lonely hearts to take action in their lives. That’s when “Cuffing Season” truly begins.”

In an unprecedented event, Seeking.com is helping users usher in “Cuffing Season” by giving them one free hour of Premium for a limited time. While Seeking.com is free to join, the site has many premium features that enhance the user experience including unlimited messaging, the ability to add multiple profile locations and advanced search functionality.

“We can look at this time change as a frustrating setback or we can view it as an opportunity,” says Wade. “We have been gifted an extra hour by the universe, how you use it is up to you. But if you’d like to take advantage of that extra hour, we’re nudging you forward with one free hour on us.”

Seeking.com is the largest luxury dating site with over 46 million users worldwide. The platform aims to connect successful, wealthy singles with exceptional partners. There is no purchase required to access this promotion, however users must have a completed, approved profile to be eligible for their complimentary hour of Premium.

For European users, the Daylight Savings Time promotion will begin on Sunday October 29, 2023 and end on Monday October 30, 2023. In North America, the promotion will run from Sunday November 5, 2023 through Monday November 6, 2023.

For more information on this promotion or to request an interview, please reach out to press@seeking.com.



About Seeking.com

Seeking is the leading luxury dating site for the beautiful, successful and wealthy. With over 46+ million members in 160+ countries, Seeking boasts the largest elite dating community in the world. The website was founded by Brandon Wade in 2006, as a solution to his own dating problems with traditional mainstream sites. Seeking has evolved over the years into a world-renown platform with unparalleled access to accomplished individuals looking for exceptional companions.