Grenada launches 50th anniversary of Independence Celebrations

Grenada is set to kickstart its highly anticipated 50th Anniversary of Independence Celebrations with flair and finesse on Tuesday 31 October 2023. The celebration of this significant milestone in the nation’s history will be officially launched by Prime Minister, Honourable Dickon Mitchell on the picturesque Carenage in the heart of St. George’s. Chairperson of the National Organising Committee, Dr. Wendy Crawford, will provide an overview of the Committee’s mandate and plans to mark this historic event.

The festivities will begin at 4:00 pm, with an exciting array of activities and entertainment. Attendees can expect a delightful culinary experience with Grenadian food and beverages provided by local vendors. Creative artistry will also take center stage, in celebration of the outstanding artistic talents found throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Visitors can expect to be entertained at selected locations along the Carenage with an array of performances. From drumming and steelpan, to dance and songs, along with other inclusions which will surprise and delight, Grenada’s traditions, culture and history, will be on full display.

Following the official reveal of the independence theme and logo, the evening will continue with an aftershow featuring some of Grenada and Carriacou’s most celebrated entertainers including The Black Wizard, Niveon Cox – Grenada’s reigning Independence Monarch, Rita Augustine, A#keem, Mr. Golden and Dash.

As the evening concludes at 9:00 pm, our collective sense of Grenadian pride must be strengthened. The aim is to create lasting memories and renew the ongoing spirit of optimism and enthusiasm, in which our people must continue to recognise our nation’s beauty, resilience and achievements throughout the year of celebrations and beyond.

Dr. Crawford says, “The 50th Anniversary of Independence Celebrations launch is an opportunity for all Grenadians to come together to create a truly memorable event which heralds the beginning of a remarkable journey of celebration and unity.”