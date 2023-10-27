AgriFORCE Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Continuing Listing Requirements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP) focused AgTech company, today announced that the Company received notice from Nasdaq on October 26, 2023, indicating that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).



Richard Wong, Interim CEO and CFO of AgriFORCE, commented, “Maintaining our Nasdaq listing will help enhance our visibility during this exciting period for the Company. Specifically, we are commencing the commercial launch of our patented UN(THINK) Awakened Flour, which has over 5x the fiber, up to 2x the protein and 23% less net carbs compared to regular all-purpose baking flour. At the same time, we are beginning to realize the benefits of our strategic investment and exclusive worldwide license to Radical Clean Solutions Ltd.’s (RCS) proprietary and patent-pending chemical-free Hydroxyl devices within the Controlled Environment Agriculture and Food Manufacturing Sectors. We are witnessing growing interest in this proven technology that eliminates pathogens, mold, mildew and VOCs in food production facilities, and indoor farms. Overall, we are positioning ourselves as a leader within the AgTech space, which we believe will generate significant long-term value for shareholders.”

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on building an integrated AgTech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable AgTech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.



