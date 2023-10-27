Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,669 in the last 365 days.

JBTC Announces 3rd Quarter 2023 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (JBTC) reported quarterly earnings of $2,326,000 or $0.96 per share for the third quarter of 2023. Nine-month reported earnings total $5,720,000 or $2.35 per share, down from $5,833,000 or $2.40 per share in the prior year.

President & CEO Troy A. Peters stated: “Throughout the year, we have focused on keeping the Bank strong, well capitalized, and appropriately liquid. The dynamic rate environment has led to increased funding costs however; we have been successful in increasing our net interest income through ongoing funds management practices.”

More information is available in the quarterly shareholder letter found on the Investors Relations tab at jbt.bank.

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA
ashetterly@jbt.bank
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
2 West Market Street
Jonestown, PA 17038-0717
Phone: 717-865-4246


Primary Logo

You just read:

JBTC Announces 3rd Quarter 2023 Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more