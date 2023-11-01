2024 Car Market Tendencies Review By IAM: German Auto Industry Moves to the USA

Indy Auto Man car dealership, Indianapolis

The Indiana used car dealership enlarged the assortment of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi models to meet the demand amid the growing popularity of German brands.

German quality is well known around the world, and now, Indiana car buyers are ready to appreciate all the benefits a used Mercedes, BMW, or Audi will bring to its owner.” — Victor Figlin, the GM at Indy Auto Man

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Together with the era of internal combustion engines, the history of the German automobile industry may also end, as it is heading towards the fact that it will no longer be so much German as American in the future. Germany's largest automakers now prefer to build new factories for electric vehicles and battery production not in their homeland but in the United States - where they can get huge subsidies, tax breaks, and low energy prices on top of everything else.

All this looks like mutually beneficial American-European cooperation, but the scenario turned out to be much more prosaic. Over the past year, Volkswagen and many other European companies have been stymied. The reason lies in high energy prices in Europe, which lead to the situation when energy-intensive industries do not have the opportunity to offer competitive prices for their goods on the US market. Therefore, the level of production costs makes manufacturing in European countries unprofitable.

Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Volkswagen produce about 804,000 vehicles per year in the United States. BMW is now expanding and modernizing its existing production facility in South Carolina, investing 1.7 billion euros. Audi is thinking about opening its first plant in the USA. The Schaeffler concern, one of Germany's largest auto parts suppliers, also plans to build its new factories in America. Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz have already launched multimillion-dollar battery production in Tennessee and Alabama. Domestic manufacturing means better availability of parts and consumables, as well as lower maintenance costs, but the prices of new BMW and Mercedes-Benz cars remain high. In this regard, Indiana customers prefer to buy German models on the secondary market.

The Indy Auto Man experts are seeing growing demand for used vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi in Indiana. They attribute this to the increased production of German brands in the US and enlarge their assortment to meet the needs of their buyers.

Victor Figlin, GM at Indy Auto Man, regards the situation as quite predictable: “The demand for German used cars is due to the attractive price-quality ratio. After years of operation, Mercedes-Benz and BMW retain their key advantages: modern design, reliability, functionality, and excellent driving characteristics. This allows the buyer to acquire a powerful, stylish, and technologically advanced car with additional savings.”

Not so long ago, one could hardly find Bavarian cars on American roads, and German premium was practically absent as a class. However, based on Statista, last year, Mercedes-Benz became the best-selling European auto brand in the US. BMW was ranked second, and fellow German automaker Volkswagen completed the top three. Customer satisfaction with German car brands is growing, and the request for used BMW and Mercedes-Benz models remains stable. Demand stimulates supply, and today, the assortment of these cars on the secondary market is rich.

At the same time, the growing popularity may bring negative results for buyers, as it will cause price growth. So, the experts recommend those planning to buy a used BMW, Mercedes, or Audi not put the purchase off and start their search while the popularity wave has not yet overwhelmed most favorite models.

