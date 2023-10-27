Submit Release
Lincoln Electric Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net sales increase 10.5% to record $1,033 million
  • Operating income margin of 16.6%; Record adjusted operating income margin of 17.7%
  • Record EPS of $2.22; Record adjusted EPS of $2.40
  • Cash flows from operations increase 71% to record $223 million with 141% cash conversion(1)
  • Returned $82 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

CLEVELAND, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) today reported third quarter 2023 net income of $129.3 million, or diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $10.1 million, or $0.18 EPS. This compares with prior year period net income of $109.2 million, or $1.87 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $10.3 million. Excluding special items, third quarter 2023 adjusted net income was $139.5 million, or $2.40 adjusted EPS. This compares with adjusted net income of $119.6 million, or $2.04 adjusted EPS, in the prior year period.

Third quarter 2023 sales increased 10.5% to $1,033.2 million reflecting a 0.4% increase in organic sales, an 8.8% benefit from acquisitions and 1.2% favorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the third quarter 2023 was $171.4 million, or 16.6% of sales. This compares with operating income of $142.1 million, or 15.2% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $183.4 million, or 17.7% of sales, as compared with $153.2 million, or 16.4% of sales, in the prior year period.

“I am pleased to report another quarter of record sales, profit, earnings, and cash flow performance,” commented Christopher L. Mapes, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our results reflect our commitment to putting customers first, delivering innovative solutions, maintaining effective price/cost management, and successfully executing our Higher Standard Strategy initiatives.” Mapes continued, “Our strong third quarter sales performance reflects acceleration from our automation acquisitions and low-to-mid single digit percent volume growth in our welding segments when normalizing third quarter shipping days to prior year. Given the resilience of key end markets, strong October order rates, and a high backlog of fourth quarter automation shipments, we expect to maintain strong sales performance through year-end,” Mapes concluded.

Nine Months 2023 Summary

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $388.6 million, or $6.67 EPS, which includes special item after-tax net charges of $17.3 million, or $0.30 EPS. This compares with prior period net income of $363.1 million, or $6.17 EPS, which included special item after-tax net charges of $9.4 million, or $0.16 EPS. Excluding special items, adjusted net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased 9.0% to $405.9 million, or $6.97 EPS, compared with $372.4 million, or $6.33 EPS, in the prior year period.

Sales increased 10.7% to $3,133.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 reflecting a 4.5% increase in organic sales and a 6.5% benefit from acquisitions, partially offset by 0.3% unfavorable foreign exchange. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $513.8 million, or 16.4% of sales. This compares with operating income of $470.8 million, or 16.6% of sales, in the prior year period. Excluding special items, adjusted operating income was $536.7 million, or 17.1% of sales, as compared with $484.4 million, or 17.1% of sales, in the prior year period.

Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared an 11% increase in the quarterly cash dividend, from $0.64 per share to $0.71 per share, or $2.84 per share on an annual basis. The declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share is payable January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2023.

(1) Cash conversion is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures divided by adjusted net income.

Webcast Information

A conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results will be webcast live today, October 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Those interested in participating via webcast in listen-only mode can access the event here or on the Company's Investor Relations home page at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. For participants who would like to participate via telephone, please register here to receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that is required to access the call. A replay of the earnings call will be available via webcast on the Company's website.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading materials science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 71 manufacturing locations in 20 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“adjusted EPS”), Organic sales, Cash conversion, adjusted net operating profit after taxes and adjusted return on invested capital (“adjusted ROIC”) are non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's operating performance by excluding certain disclosed special items that management believes are not representative of the Company's core business. Management believes that excluding these special items enables them to make better period-over-period comparisons and benchmark the Company's operational performance against other companies in its industry more meaningfully. Furthermore, management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful information that provides a more complete understanding of Company operating results and enables investors to analyze financial and business trends more thoroughly. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed in isolation, are not a substitute for GAAP measures and have limitations including, but not limited to, their usefulness as comparative measures as other companies may define their non-GAAP measures differently.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company’s expectations and beliefs concerning the future contained in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements reflect management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “guidance” or words of similar meaning.  Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the Company’s operating results.  The factors include, but are not limited to: general economic, financial and market conditions; the effectiveness of commercial and operating initiatives; completion of planned divestitures; interest rates; disruptions, uncertainty or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; currency exchange rates and devaluations; adverse outcome of pending or potential litigation; actual costs of the Company’s rationalization plans; possible acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; market risks and price fluctuations related to the purchase of commodities and energy; global regulatory complexity; the effects of changes in tax law; tariff rates in the countries where the Company conducts business; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, political unrest, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics on the Company or its customers, suppliers and the economy in general.  For additional discussion, see “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Consolidated Statements of Income
                                   
                             Fav (Unfav) to  
    Three Months Ended September 30,    Prior Year  
    2023   % of Sales      2022      % of Sales   $   %  
Net sales   $ 1,033,214     100.0 % $ 935,240   100.0 % $ 97,974     10.5   %
Cost of goods sold     667,584     64.6 %   625,722   66.9 %   (41,862 )   (6.7 ) %
Gross profit     365,630     35.4 %   309,518   33.1 %   56,112     18.1   %
Selling, general & administrative expenses     187,115     18.1 %   159,045   17.0 %   (28,070 )   (17.6 ) %
Rationalization and asset impairment charges     7,074     0.7 %   8,364   0.9 %   1,290     15.4   %
Operating income     171,441     16.6 %   142,109   15.2 %   29,332     20.6   %
Interest expense, net     10,809     1.0 %   8,210   0.9 %   (2,599 )   (31.7 ) %
Other income     801     0.1 %   3,588   0.4 %   (2,787 )   (77.7 ) %
Income before income taxes     161,433     15.6 %   137,487   14.7 %   23,946     17.4   %
Income taxes     32,090     3.1 %   28,262   3.0 %   (3,828 )   (13.5 ) %
Effective tax rate     19.9 %         20.6 %       0.7   %    
Net income   $ 129,343     12.5 % $ 109,225   11.7 % $ 20,118     18.4   %
                                   
Basic earnings per share   $ 2.26         $ 1.89       $ 0.37     19.6   %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 2.22         $ 1.87       $ 0.35     18.7   %
Weighted average shares (basic)     57,320           57,823                
Weighted average shares (diluted)     58,136           58,526                


                             Fav (Unfav) to  
    Nine Months Ended September 30,    Prior Year  
    2023   % of Sales      2022   % of Sales      $   %  
Net sales   $ 3,133,122     100.0 % $ 2,830,277   100.0 % $ 302,845     10.7   %
Cost of goods sold     2,038,707     65.1 %   1,857,501   65.6 %   (181,206 )   (9.8 ) %
Gross profit     1,094,415     34.9 %   972,776   34.4 %   121,639     12.5   %
Selling, general & administrative expenses     569,979     18.2 %   492,523   17.4 %   (77,456 )   (15.7 ) %
Rationalization and asset impairment charges     10,618     0.3 %   9,405   0.3 %   (1,213 )   (12.9 ) %
Operating income     513,818     16.4 %   470,848   16.6 %   42,970     9.1   %
Interest expense, net     35,708     1.1 %   20,867   0.7 %   (14,841 )   (71.1 ) %
Other income     11,727     0.4 %   7,088   0.3 %   4,639     65.4   %
Income before income taxes     489,837     15.6 %   457,069   16.1 %   32,768     7.2   %
Income taxes     101,232     3.2 %   93,991   3.3 %   (7,241 )   (7.7 ) %
Effective tax rate     20.7 %         20.6 %       (0.1 ) %    
Net income   $ 388,605     12.4 % $ 363,078   12.8 % $ 25,527     7.0   %
                                   
Basic earnings per share   $ 6.76         $ 6.24       $ 0.52     8.3   %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 6.67         $ 6.17       $ 0.50     8.1   %
Weighted average shares (basic)     57,465           58,148                
Weighted average shares (diluted)     58,277           58,815                
                                   


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
               
Balance Sheet Highlights
               
Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data      September 30, 2023      December 31, 2022  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 342,667   $ 197,150  
Accounts receivable, net     537,637     541,529  
Inventories     612,338     665,451  
Total current assets     1,672,294     1,557,790  
Property, plant and equipment, net     565,875     544,871  
Total assets     3,325,895     3,180,546  
Trade accounts payable     328,460     352,079  
Total current liabilities     808,142     852,897  
Short-term debt (1)     7,700     93,483  
Long-term debt, less current portion     1,102,858     1,110,396  
Total equity     1,225,582     1,034,041  
               
Operating Working Capital   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
Average operating working capital to Net sales (2)     18.3 %   20.9 %
               
Invested Capital   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
Short-term debt (1)   $ 7,700   $ 93,483  
Long-term debt, less current portion     1,102,858     1,110,396  
Total debt     1,110,558     1,203,879  
Total equity     1,225,582     1,034,041  
Invested capital   $ 2,336,140   $ 2,237,920  
               
Total debt / invested capital     47.5 %   53.8 %
 
(1) Includes current portion of long-term debt.
(2) Average operating working capital to Net sales is defined as the sum of Accounts receivable, Inventories and contract assets less Trade accounts payable and contract liabilities as of period end divided by annualized rolling three months of Net sales.
 


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
 Non-GAAP Financial Measures
                             
     Three Months Ended September 30,      Nine Months Ended September 30,   
    2023     2022       2023     2022    
Operating income as reported   $ 171,441     $ 142,109       $ 513,818     $ 470,848    
Special items (pre-tax):                            
Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2)     7,074       8,364         10,618       9,405    
Acquisition transaction costs (3)           3,068               3,068    
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4)     4,852       (353 )       12,252       1,106    
Adjusted operating income (1)   $ 183,367     $ 153,188       $ 536,688     $ 484,427    
As a percent of net sales     17.7   %   16.4   %     17.1   %   17.1   %
                             
Net income as reported   $ 129,343     $ 109,225       $ 388,605     $ 363,078    
Special items:                            
Rationalization and asset impairment charges (2)     7,074       8,364         10,618       9,405    
Acquisition transaction costs (3)           3,068               3,068    
Pension settlement net gains (5)                         (4,273 )  
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories (4)     4,852       (353 )       12,252       1,106    
Gain on asset disposal (6)                   (1,646 )        
Tax effect of Special items (7)     (1,780 )     (731 )       (3,908 )     58    
Adjusted net income (1)     139,489       119,573         405,921       372,442    
Interest expense, net     10,809       8,210         35,708       20,867    
Income taxes as reported     32,090       28,262         101,232       93,991    
Tax effect of Special items (7)     1,780       731         3,908       (58 )  
Adjusted EBIT (1)   $ 184,168     $ 156,776       $ 546,769     $ 487,242    
                             
Effective tax rate as reported     19.9   %   20.6   %     20.7   %   20.6   %
Net special item tax impact     (0.4 ) %   (1.1 ) %     (0.1 ) %   (0.5 ) %
Adjusted effective tax rate (1)     19.5   %   19.5   %     20.6   %   20.1   %
                             
Diluted earnings per share as reported   $ 2.22     $ 1.87       $ 6.67     $ 6.17    
Special items per share     0.18       0.17         0.30       0.16    
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)   $ 2.40     $ 2.04       $ 6.97     $ 6.33    
                             
Weighted average shares (diluted)     58,136       58,526         58,277       58,815    
 
(1) Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EBIT, adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.
(2) 2023 charges are primarily related to restructuring activities and impairments within International Welding. 2022 charges are primarily related to severance, gains or losses on the disposal of assets.
(3) Related to acquisitions and are included in Selling, general & administrative expenses.
(4) Related to acquisitions and are included in Cost of goods sold.
(5) Pension net gains primarily due to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan and are included in Other income.
(6) Gain on asset disposal and included in Other income.
(7) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item.
 


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
               
       Twelve Months Ended September 30,   
Return on Invested Capital      2023        2022    
Net income as reported   $ 497,751     $ 437,505    
Plus: Interest expense (after-tax)     36,283       20,732    
Less: Interest income (after-tax)     3,104       1,019    
Net operating profit after taxes   $ 530,930     $ 457,218    
Special Items:              
Rationalization and asset impairment charges     13,001       10,955    
Acquisition transaction costs     2,935       3,068    
Pension settlement charges (2)           42,131    
Amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories     12,253       1,379    
Gain on asset disposal     (1,646 )        
Tax effect of Special items (3)     (5,159 )     (26,393 )  
Adjusted net operating profit after taxes (1)   $ 552,314     $ 488,358    
               
Invested Capital   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022  
Short-term debt   $ 7,700     $ 68,375    
Long-term debt, less current portion     1,102,858       711,250    
Total debt     1,110,558       779,625    
Total equity     1,225,582       924,228    
Invested capital   $ 2,336,140     $ 1,703,853    
               
Return on invested capital as reported     22.7   %   26.8   %
Adjusted return on invested capital (1)     23.6   %   28.7   %
 
(1) Adjusted net operating profit after taxes and adjusted ROIC are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Non-GAAP Information section.
(2) Related to lump sum pension payments due to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan.
(3) Includes the net tax impact of Special items recorded during the respective periods. The tax effect of Special items impacting pre-tax income was calculated as the pre-tax amount multiplied by the applicable tax rate. The applicable tax rates reflect the taxable jurisdiction and nature of each Special item. 
 


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
           
  Three Months Ended September 30, 
  2023     2022  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:          
Net income $ 129,343     $ 109,225  
Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities:          
Rationalization and asset impairment net charges   (6 )     7,889  
Depreciation and amortization   21,489       19,250  
Equity (earnings) loss in affiliates, net   (169 )     434  
Other non-cash items, net   210       (1,409 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:          
Decrease in accounts receivable   25,585       39,390  
Decrease (Increase) in inventories   51,514       (22,984 )
Decrease in trade accounts payable   (26,238 )     (24,680 )
Net change in other current assets and liabilities   27,772       11,296  
Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities   (6,396 )     (8,128 )
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES   223,104       130,283  
           
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:          
Capital expenditures   (25,907 )     (17,699 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired   (28 )     (199 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   704       646  
Purchase of marketable securities   468        
NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES   (24,763 )     (17,252 )
           
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:          
Payments on short-term borrowings   (2,594 )     (55,561 )
Payments on long-term borrowings   (1,019 )     (1,269 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   1,289       751  
Purchase of shares for treasury   (45,355 )     (26,518 )
Cash dividends paid to shareholders   (36,805 )     (32,463 )
NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES   (84,484 )     (115,060 )
           
Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents   8,327       (9,460 )
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS   122,184       (11,489 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   220,483       152,796  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 342,667     $ 141,307  
           
Cash dividends paid per share $ 0.64     $ 0.56  
               


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
 
       Nine Months Ended September 30, 
    2023     2022  
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:            
Net income   $ 388,605     $ 363,078  
Adjustments to reconcile Net income to Net cash provided by operating activities:            
Rationalization and asset impairment net charges     1,128       7,776  
Depreciation and amortization     64,701       59,009  
Equity (earnings) loss in affiliates, net     (463 )     254  
Other non-cash items, net     21,890       2,413  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:            
Decrease (Increase) in accounts receivable     6,695       (64,569 )
Decrease (Increase) in inventories     57,781       (135,578 )
(Decrease) Increase in trade accounts payable     (24,672 )     19,572  
Net change in other current assets and liabilities     43,246       32,470  
Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities     (13,031 )     (12,841 )
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES     545,880       271,584  
             
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:            
Capital expenditures     (66,459 )     (52,301 )
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (32,685 )     (22,294 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment     4,596       2,338  
Purchase of marketable securities     (6,561 )      
NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES     (101,109 )     (72,257 )
             
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:            
(Payments on) proceeds from short-term borrowings     (74,818 )     9,399  
(Payments on) proceeds from long-term borrowings     (7,997 )     5,600  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     13,299       2,168  
Purchase of shares for treasury     (130,589 )     (156,216 )
Cash dividends paid to shareholders     (111,277 )     (98,377 )
NET CASH USED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES     (311,382 )     (237,426 )
             
Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and cash equivalents     12,128       (13,552 )
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS     145,517       (51,651 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     197,150       192,958  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 342,667     $ 141,307  
             
Cash dividends paid per share   $ 1.92     $ 1.68  
                 


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Segment Highlights (1)
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
       Americas      International       The Harris      Corporate /           
    Welding   Welding   Products Group   Eliminations   Consolidated  
Three months ended September 30, 2023                                
Net sales   $ 665,228     $ 242,010   $ 125,976   $     $ 1,033,214  
Inter-segment sales     28,875       4,896     2,299     (36,070 )      
Total sales   $ 694,103     $ 246,906   $ 128,275   $ (36,070 )   $ 1,033,214  
                                 
Net income                           $ 129,343  
As a percent of total sales                             12.5 %
                                 
EBIT (1)   $ 132,420     $ 22,369   $ 20,405   $ (2,952 )   $ 172,242  
As a percent of total sales     19.1   %   9.1 %   15.9 %         16.7 %
Special items charges (3)     4,056       7,870               11,926  
Adjusted EBIT (2)   $ 136,476     $ 30,239   $ 20,405   $ (2,952 )   $ 184,168  
As a percent of total sales     19.7   %   12.2 %   15.9 %         17.8 %
                                 
Three months ended September 30, 2022                                
Net sales   $ 585,628     $ 216,497   $ 133,115   $     $ 935,240  
Inter-segment sales     35,353       9,994     2,642     (47,989 )      
Total sales   $ 620,981     $ 226,491   $ 135,757   $ (47,989 )   $ 935,240  
                                 
Net income                           $ 109,225  
As a percent of total sales                             11.7 %
                                 
EBIT (1)   $ 119,157     $ 16,861   $ 14,432   $ (4,753 )   $ 145,697  
As a percent of total sales     19.2   %   7.4 %   10.6 %         15.6 %
Special items charges (4)     (353 )     8,364         3,068       11,079  
Adjusted EBIT (2)   $ 118,804     $ 25,225   $ 14,432   $ (1,685 )   $ 156,776  
As a percent of total sales     19.1   %   11.1 %   10.6 %         16.8 %
 
(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense).
(2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is adjusted EBIT.  EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive adjusted EBIT.
(3) Special items in 2023 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $3,648 and $1,204 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, and Rationalization and asset impairment net charges of $408 and $6,666 in Americas and International Welding, respectively.
(4) Special items in 2022 primarily reflect an adjustment to the amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $353 in Americas Welding related to an acquisition, Rationalization and asset impairment charges of 8,364 in International Welding and acquisition transaction costs of $3,068 in Corporate/Eliminations related to an acquisition.
 


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Segment Highlights
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
       Americas      International      The Harris      Corporate /           
    Welding   Welding   Products Group   Eliminations   Consolidated  
Nine months ended September 30, 2023                                
Net sales   $ 2,000,839     $ 747,829   $ 384,454   $     $ 3,133,122  
Inter-segment sales     92,043       19,941     8,063     (120,047 )      
Total sales   $ 2,092,882     $ 767,770   $ 392,517   $ (120,047 )   $ 3,133,122  
                                 
Net income                           $ 388,605  
As a percent of total sales                             12.4 %
                                 
EBIT (1)   $ 399,002     $ 82,183   $ 58,898   $ (14,538 )   $ 525,545  
As a percent of total sales     19.1   %   10.7 %   15.0 %         16.8 %
Special items charges (3)     9,798       11,426               21,224  
Adjusted EBIT (2)   $ 408,800     $ 93,609   $ 58,898   $ (14,538 )   $ 546,769  
As a percent of total sales     19.5   %   12.2 %   15.0 %         17.5 %
                                 
Nine months ended September 30, 2022                                
Net sales   $ 1,715,342     $ 711,167   $ 403,768   $     $ 2,830,277  
Inter-segment sales     92,540       25,749     8,570     (126,859 )      
Total sales   $ 1,807,882     $ 736,916   $ 412,338   $ (126,859 )   $ 2,830,277  
                                 
Net income                           $ 363,078  
As a percent of total sales                             12.8 %
                                 
EBIT (1)   $ 352,066     $ 87,456   $ 51,952   $ (13,538 )   $ 477,936  
As a percent of total sales     19.5   %   11.9 %   12.6 %         16.9 %
Special items charges (4)     (3,627 )     9,865         3,068       9,306  
Adjusted EBIT (2)   $ 348,439     $ 97,321   $ 51,952   $ (10,470 )   $ 487,242  
As a percent of total sales     19.3   %   13.2 %   12.6 %         17.2 %
 
(1) EBIT is defined as Operating income plus Other income (expense).
(2) The primary profit measure used by management to assess segment performance is adjusted EBIT.  EBIT for each operating segment is adjusted for special items to derive adjusted EBIT.
(3) Special items in 2023 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $9,390 and $2,862 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, Rationalization and asset impairment net charges of $408 and $10,210 in Americas and International Welding, respectively, and a gain on asset disposal of $1,646 in International Welding.
(4) Special items in 2022 primarily reflect amortization of step up in value of acquired inventories of $1,106 in Americas Welding related to an acquisition, acquisition transaction costs of $3,068 in Corporate/Eliminations related to an acquisition, and a $3,735 net gain related to the final settlement associated with the termination of a pension plan in Americas Welding. Special items in 2022 also include Rationalization and asset impairment charges of $10,403 in International Welding and net gains of $998 in Americas Welding.
 


Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
Change in Net Sales by Segment
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended September 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment
                                     
        Change in Net Sales due to:        
  Net Sales                     Foreign   Net Sales  
  2022   Volume   Acquisitions   Price   Exchange   2023    
Operating Segments                                    
Americas Welding $ 585,628   $ 2,072     $ 72,159   $ 3,488   $ 1,881   $ 665,228    
International Welding   216,497     6,296       10,564     477     8,176     242,010    
The Harris Products Group   133,115     (14,919 )         6,231     1,549     125,976    
Consolidated $ 935,240   $ (6,551 )   $ 82,723   $ 10,196   $ 11,606   $ 1,033,214    
                                     
% Change                                    
Americas Welding         0.4   %   12.3 %   0.6 %   0.3 %   13.6   %
International Welding         2.9   %   4.9 %   0.2 %   3.8 %   11.8   %
The Harris Products Group         (11.2 ) %       4.7 %   1.2 %   (5.4 ) %
Consolidated         (0.7 ) %   8.8 %   1.1 %   1.2 %   10.5   %
                                         

Nine Months Ended September 30th Change in Net Sales by Segment

                                       
             Change in Net Sales due to:        
    Net Sales                     Foreign   Net Sales  
    2022   Volume   Acquisitions   Price   Exchange   2023    
Operating Segments                                      
Americas Welding   $ 1,715,342   $ 95,106     $ 161,355   $ 34,161   $ (5,125 )   $ 2,000,839    
International Welding     711,167     645       23,929     16,345     (4,257 )     747,829    
The Harris Products Group     403,768     (28,789 )         8,204     1,271       384,454    
Consolidated   $ 2,830,277   $ 66,962     $ 185,284   $ 58,710   $ (8,111 )   $ 3,133,122    
                                       
% Change                                      
Americas Welding           5.5   %   9.4 %   2.0 %   (0.3 ) %   16.6   %
International Welding           0.1   %   3.4 %   2.3 %   (0.6 ) %   5.2   %
The Harris Products Group           (7.1 ) %       2.0 %   0.3   %   (4.8 ) %
Consolidated           2.4   %   6.5 %   2.1 %   (0.3 ) %   10.7   % 


Contact

Amanda Butler
Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications
Tel: 216.383.2534
Email: Amanda_Butler@lincolnelectric.com

Primary Logo

