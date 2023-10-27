ZilBank to Change US Payments for Non-US Residents with Payment Account

Foreigners can pay businesses and institutions remotely

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZilBank, a leading B2B financial institution, removes geographical barriers and fosters global business growth. The platform lets non-US residents open US payment accounts remotely with their passports and statement of purpose with supporting documents. This allows non-US residents to remotely establish a US payment account and grow their business in the United States. By utilizing ZilBank's services, entrepreneurs can receive US dollars directly, eliminating foreign exchange fees and unlocking abundant opportunities in the global market.

The platform lets users open accounts and benefit from them for multiple uses. Users can manage multiple business accounts on one platform and enjoy quick money transfers via ACH, mail check, and wire transfer. The cloud banking platform also facilitates instant money transfers between ZilBank accounts.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of ZilBank.com, ZilMoney.com, and OnlineCheckWriter.com, is a leading online payment platform dedicated to empowering businesses by continually innovating to improve cash flow and adapt to changing requirements.

Sabeer Nelli, the founder and CEO of Zil Money Corp, created this platform to tackle cash shortages and the issue of on-time employee payments that small businesses often encounter. The platform offers an innovative solution to assist small businesses in efficiently handling payroll through a funding facility via credit card. This simplifies securing funds for timely employee payments, relieving financial stress for small business owners.

ZilBank simplifies global finance for businesses of all sizes, making it an excellent choice for those seeking business growth internationally. The platform's dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction makes it the best choice as a financial service platform.