Innovative app VeriEstate will help buyers find faults before purchasing properties

Suhail Dawoodani, Managing Director, VeriEstate; Rajab Ali Virani, CEO VeriEstate

VeriEstate app, set to be launched in Dubai soon, enables prospective buyers & renters to get properties inspected by experts for any MEP or other issues

Properties can appear perfect while concealing flaws that can significantly impact their utility and valuation. We aim to allay such fears through scientific, non-intrusive quality checks” — Rajab Virani, CEO, VeriEstate