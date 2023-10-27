Distance Education Experts Attend the 2023 DEAC Fall Workshop to Discuss Current and Future Education Trends

ACHS President Tracey Abell (left) and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Tiffany Rodriguez at the DEAC Fall Workshop in October 2023.

The 2023 DEAC Fall Workshop brought together institutions and distance education experts to discuss trends in distance education and student learning.

The DEAC Fall Workshop is an opportunity to connect with distance education practitioners from diverse institutions and learn about innovations and emerging trends to support our student community.” — ACHS President Tracey Abell