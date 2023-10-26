Ilham Aliyev received delegation of the United Arab Emirates led by Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation of the United Arab Emirates led by Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber.

The delegation includes UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Investment Mohamed Bin Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of State for the economic and trade affairs within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar company Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

President Ilham Aliyev, first of all, thanked the UAE delegation for participation in the official opening ceremony of the Garadagh Solar Power Plant, and described it as an example of friendly relations and great respect. The head of state asked Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber to extend his thanks to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for participation of this country’s four ministers in the event.

The Azerbaijani President described the conduct of the official opening ceremony of the Garadagh Solar Power Plant as a historical event, underlining that bilateral relations span a number of other spheres.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that today’s meeting provided a good opportunity for discussing present situation of and prospects for the cooperation, and highlighted the importance of other joint projects on the agenda for expanding bilateral ties even more.

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, first of all, thanked the head of state on behalf of the delegation for great hospitality shown in Azerbaijan. He noted the high leadership of the United Arab Emirates had always noted the importance of strategic partnership with Azerbaijan as a powerful nation.

Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber underscored that Azerbaijan had achieved serious successes within short span of time to accomplish the goals set. He expressed confidence that existing ties between the two countries serve long-term partnership. At the same time, he underlined that Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates are committed to creation of a new example of cooperation and strategic partnership.