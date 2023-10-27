The CEO of Congolese Oil Distribution Giant Sokam Holdings attends Reception for Republican Presidential Candidate
Congolese oil and gas distribution giant Sokam Holdings works towards transnational energy securityWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elphine Kakudji, the Chief Executive of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Oil and Gas Distribution Giant Sokam Holdings, was a guest at the Washington, D.C. Republican Party reception for U.S. presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The invitation-only event was held at the National Republican Club, also known as the Capitol Hill Club, on the 24th of October, 2023.
Sokam Holdings is one of the largest petroleum import companies in the DRC and is engaging with U.S. stakeholders on matters relating to U.S. and Congolese energy security. The stability of the Congolese and U.S. economies and food supply rely on the accessibility and availability of affordable petroleum products. Green energy is the future. Nevertheless, it is essential that until a time when renewable energy can easily be produced, stored, and delivered, appropriate policies and infrastructures should be in place to ensure a steady supply of energy to consumers in the United States and across the African continent.
