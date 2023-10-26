California Set to Distribute $40 Million to Build EV Fast Chargers

Published: Oct 26, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is set to distribute $40.5 million in federal funding to build 270 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers at 26 sites along highways. Funded by President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the state is expected to receive more than $380 million to create 6,600 miles of EV corridors, with at least four fast chargers every 50 miles.

This complements the more than $10 billion in state funding for zero-emission cars, trucks, buses, and infrastructure through California’s Climate Commitment. And, it follows the Governor’s announcement that California surpassed both its zero-emission truck and vehicle sales goals two years ahead of schedule.

“This is a direct result of President Biden’s infrastructure law. We’re using this money to deliver for Californians, building EV chargers throughout the state as we continue getting more clean cars onto our roads.” – Governor Gavin Newsom