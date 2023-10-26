Borger Group of Companies Wins Canada’s Safest Construction Employer

Borger Group of Companies is proud to announce that it has won Canada’s Safest Construction Employer from Canadian Occupational Safety magazine.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Borger Group of Companies is proud to announce that it has won Canada’s Safest Construction Employer. This award, as provided by the Canadian Occupational Safety magazine, is the gold standard of safety in construction.

Bill Borger, president of this 104 year old family construction business stated “This award is a real testament to efforts that everyone in the field in putting towards being safe. Safety is the cornerstone of our culture.” Bill Borger then went on to credit Vizzn Software as the secret sauce that makes Borger’s daily safety compliance 100%; a feat not matched in its previous 103 years. “Most safety software works separately from the operations however Vizzn is fully integrated with dispatch and scheduling making it the only safety software that can identify and automatically escalate non-compliance.”

About Borger Group of Companies: A family owned construction group of companies started in 1919 specializing in underground, earthmoving and transportation services. Borger Group of Companies employs more than 400 people.

