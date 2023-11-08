Schumacher Opens New Showroom in Denver

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schumacher, the industry’s leading interior design house announces the opening of its newest showroom in Denver, Colorado on July 17, 2023. The Denver showroom location will be the first stand-alone Schumacher in the city.

The showroom boasts impressive 12+ foot high ceilings and occupies 3,500 square feet on the ground floor of the Denver Design District. Schumacher’s signature fabric, wallcovering and trim collections, will be available, and interior designers can also shop through a wide assortment of finished goods, including pillows, candles, throw blankets, books, dog beds and baskets.

Emily Romero, President of Schumacher shares her excitement, "Since 1889, Schumacher has been bringing spaces to life and providing the ingredients for interior designers to make their magic. We can't wait to see what the talented Colorado design community does with our fabrics, wallpapers, trim, and furniture. We think designers will be happily surprised by our assortment - we have everything from handsome mohairs to rustic checks to arty wallpaper murals - all with a focus on natural materials."

The opening of the Denver showroom marks a significant milestone in Schumacher’s commitment to providing exceptional materials and inspiration to the vibrant Denver design community.

About Schumacher

Since Schumacher was founded in 1889, the family-owned company has been synonymous with style, tase, and innovation. Schumacher’s collections are comprehensive with an extraordinary range united by a respect for classicism and an eye for the cutting edge, and an unparallel level of quality. A passion for luxury and an unwavering commitments to beauty are woven into everything we do. Learn more at www.schumacher.com and @schumacher1889