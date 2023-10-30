Key Housing Announces Listing in Carmel Mountain Ranch (San Diego) CA, Showcasing Short Term Housing
Key Housing has unveiled its November 2023 designee for San Diego County corporate housing, focusing on "Carmel Mountain Ranch."
Carmel Mountain Ranch is suburban SoCal living at its best and is a gateway to business opportunities throughout Southern California.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top corporate housing service serving both Northern and Southern California at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its featured listing for San Diego County as the "Jefferson at Carmel Mountain Ranch" located at 11832 Stoney Peak Dr, San Diego, CA. Just minutes north of San Diego's downtown, the complex offers best-in-class amenities for the busy corporate traveler looking for short term housing.
"Carmel Mountain Ranch is suburban SoCal living at its best and is a gateway to business opportunities throughout Southern California," says company spokesperson Bob Lee. "Jefferson at Carmel Mountain Ranch apartment homes are a refreshing blend of nature, community, and luxury for those who expect only the finest in apartment living."
Those looking to learn more about this top-rated apartment complex offering short term housing in San Diego county can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/jefferson-at-carmel-mountain-ranch/. The complex offers a variety of amenities that are perfect for corporate travelers, including furnished apartments, a fitness center, pool, business center, and pet-friendly accommodations. Corporate travelers coming to San Diego on business will appreciate the convenience of furnished apartments, which come with everything they need to feel at home, including a fully equipped kitchen and living room. The fitness center and pool are great places to relax and unwind after a long day of work, and the business center provides a quiet and professional space to get work done. Pet-friendly accommodations are also available, making it easy to bring a furry friend along on a business trip. Those who want to explore more options for San Diego corporate housing can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/san-diego/ or reach out to Key Housing for one-on-one help.
BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES IN SAN DIEGO CA
California is home to three key areas of technology: Silicon Valley, Orange County, and San Diego County. While Silicon Valley and Orange County are well-known for their tech hubs, San Diego County's technology scene is growing rapidly and becoming increasingly attractive to corporate travelers.
One of the reasons for San Diego County's growing tech scene is its strong educational institutions. The University of California, San Diego (https://ucsd.edu/) is a world-renowned research university with a strong focus on science and technology. Another reason for San Diego County's growing tech scene is its diverse economy (https://builtin.com/companies/location/san-diego). The county is home to a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, healthcare, and biotechnology.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
