Notice to Judith Norman Furniture Customers: Contact KlaymanToskes

KlaymanToskes Issues an Important Notice to All Customers of Judith Norman Furniture of Hollywood, FL

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The law firm of KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to all customers who have purchased furniture at Judith Norman Furniture in Hollywood, FL.

The firm is interested in speaking with customers who engaged in purchases with Judith Norman in the last five years. KlaymanToskes encourages customers of Judith Norman Furniture to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.

About KlaymanToskes

KlaymanToskes is a leading national law firm. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Contact

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
lawrence@klaymantoskes.com

You just read:

