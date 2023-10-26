Submit Release
Play House Drops Emotional Summer House Song "Don't Let Me Go"

Play House Official Logo

PARIS, FRANCE, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising music producer Play House is making waves in the electronic dance music scene with the release of their latest single, "Don't Let Me Go." The track, which is a captivating summer house anthem, is now available on all major music platforms, including Spotify.

Inspired by the likes of renowned DJs and producers such as Avicii, David Guetta, and Kygo, Play House brings their unique touch to the genre with "Don't Let Me Go." The song is a heartfelt expression of love, beautifully encapsulating the emotions of not wanting someone to leave. It's a track that resonates with listeners on a deep and emotional level.

In just their first year as a music producer, Play House has already achieved significant recognition, amassing thousands of streams and captivating the attention of music enthusiasts worldwide. "Don't Let Me Go" is a testament to their talent and ability to create captivating and unique music that stands out in the industry.

The visual aspect of "Don't Let Me Go" is as vibrant and colorful as the music itself. Play House has created an extraordinary visual experience that complements the song's emotional depth and brings a fresh and exciting perspective to the world of electronic dance music.

Listeners can enjoy "Don't Let Me Go" by Play House on all major music platforms, and they are encouraged to explore more of Play House's music on his official website.

"Don't Let Me Go" by Play House is the perfect addition to your playlist, promising to keep the summer vibes alive all year long. Get ready to dance, feel, and experience the magic of Play House's music.

For press inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

contact@playhousesound.com

About Play House
Play House is a rising music producer making waves in the electronic dance music scene. Drawing inspiration from legendary DJs like Avicii, David Guetta, and Kygo, Play House delivers a unique and emotional summer house sound that captivates audiences around the world. With thousands of streams in their first year as a music producer, Play House is poised for an exciting future in the music industry.

Michael Stage
Play House
contact@playhousesound.com
Don't Let Me Go - Play House

