RE/MAX Success Realty Responds to Social Media Incident, Upholds Community Values

Remax Brokerage addresses concerns, disaffiliates with Mr. Nazih Khatatba, and strengthens social media guidelines to ensure positive community engagement.

In these times of unrest, we reaffirm our commitment to unity and our dedication to fostering a positive, inclusive community at RE/MAX Success Realty.” — RE/MAX Success Realty Leadership.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past few weeks, our company has confronted challenges that have deeply affected many members of our diverse family. Our brokerage mirrors the vast diversity of our broader society, where we often feel ties to regions distant from where we are now. Specifically, the Jewish, Israeli, Palestinian, and Muslim communities have felt the profound weight of pain and trauma during periods of unrest.

Amid our collective feelings of grief, frustration, and myriad emotions, we commit to being a positive force within our community. A recent social media post on October 22nd by Mr. Nazih Khatatba, which contradicts the ethos of RE/MAX Success Realty, has understandably caused distress. As a result, Mr. Nazih Khatatba is no longer affiliated with RE/MAX Success Realty.

Furthermore, we're in the process of leveraging the RE/MAX Canada Social Media Best Practices guidelines to create a brokerage level detailed social media guideline. This will help us foster positivity within our community and avert similar incidents in the future.

Our deepest sympathies are with all those affected by this, whether they be our agents, their clients, friends, or family. We stand beside you in unity.

About RE/MAX Success Realty:

For more information, please visit our website at www.remaxsuccessrealty.ca