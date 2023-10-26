Advancement of Blacks in Sports Recognizes Notable College Coaches During College Athlete Advancement Awards on Oct. 25

Tricia Messeroux Danielle Santos Atkinson Umme Salim-Beasley Van Macon Gary Charles

Event Honored University Leaders in College Sports for Advancing Athletes' Financial Literacy

BALDWIN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancement of Blacks in Sports (ABIS), a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for equity, inclusion, and social justice for Blacks in sports, proudly recognized three notable university leaders during its College Athlete Advancement Awards on October 25, 2023, at the Coral House in Baldwin, New York.

The event, sponsored by JPMorgan Chase & Co., a partner of ABIS’s Financial Coaching Program since the organization’s inception, celebrated the tireless efforts of university leaders who have championed the cause of generational wealth for collegiate athletes, advancing financial literacy and fostering their personal and financial growth.

Honorees at this year's College Athlete Advancement Awards included:

Van Macon, assistant men's basketball coach at St. John's University, for his unwavering dedication to empowering young athletes not only on the court, but off the court by teaching them about financial independence.

Danielle Santos Atkinson, head women's basketball coach at Hofstra University, for her exceptional leadership and mentorship in women's sports and fostering young athletes with important life skills that includes how to manage financial responsibilities.

Umme Salim-Beasley, head gymnastics coach at Rutgers University, for her commitment to diversity and inclusion in gymnastics and for teaching young athletes that they should be treated equally in all aspects of their lives.

“These honorees have demonstrated outstanding leadership and advocacy,” said Tricia Messeroux, program manager for the Financial Coaching Program and ABIS board member. “All of them continue to contribute significantly to the advancement of racial, economic, and social justice within the world of collegiate sports – particularly as it relates to financial education and empowerment for their student-athletes.”

The College Athlete Advancement Awards was an inspiring and memorable event, bringing together a diverse community of sports professionals, advocates, and supporters who share a common vision of positive change in the world of sports.

Gary Charles, the founder and CEO of ABIS, said, "Our mission at ABIS is to boldly advocate for a culture of equity and inclusion for Blacks in sports. We are honored to recognize these exceptional leaders who share our commitment and passion for financial equity for all athletes no matter culture or gender."

To learn more about ABIS, please visit www.weareabis.org. Photos from the event can be found here.

About ABIS

Advancement of Blacks in Sports, Inc. (ABIS) is a non-profit organization with a mission to boldly advocate for a culture of equity and inclusion that results in the advancement of racial, economic, and social justice for Blacks in sports. ABIS was founded in September 2020 by Gary Charles, New York’s Godfather of Grassroots Basketball. Mr. Charles fostered a partnership with notable African Americans and social justice activists and allies to launch ABIS. ABIS members include coaches, administrators, and athletes at all levels of sports, academicians, civil rights attorneys, social justice influencers, diversity, equity, and inclusion allies and advocates.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Yanick Dalhouse

yanick@uniquelyd.com