Trendsetting@Work Featured in USA Today: A Vision for a Resilient Future for SMBs

Revolutionizing SMB Resilience: Trendsetting@Work's M-PACT™ Platform Featured in USA Today
Trendsetting@Work, a leader in the FoWTech (Future of Work) solutions and business insights space, was recently featured in a recent USA Today article. The piece, written by William Mullane, focuses on the unveiling of Trendsetting@Work’s M-PACT™ platform, designed with an unwavering commitment to fortifying small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and promoting societal impact.
At the heart of this initiative is a dedication to building anti-fragility in business operations and teams. The M-PACT™ platform will provide actionable analytics, enabling organizations to navigate disruptions effectively and ensure their teams are adaptable and resilient. Sanka Kangudi, CEO/ Co-founder of Trendsetting@Work, remarked, "Our feature in USA Today amplifies our mission. We're not just presenting a tool; we're offering a new pathway for businesses to evolve, ensuring they're prepared for whatever the future holds."
In today's rapidly changing business landscape, many companies find themselves at crossroads. The age-old adage "what got you here, won't get you there" has never been more relevant. Trendsetting@Work and the M-PACT™ platform seeks to address this, offering SMBs insights and strategies to pivot and grow amidst adversity.
Kangudi's inspiration for M-PACT™ was borne from witnessing SMBs grapple with a lack of resources to develop resilience, especially post-pandemic. She commented, "The challenges of the recent years have underscored the need for businesses to rethink their approaches. M-PACT™ is our answer to that challenge, helping businesses to not only survive but to thrive."
Trendsetting@Work is poised to drive meaningful change, promoting both business adaptability and societal impact. As they progress towards the platform's beta release in summer 2024, the team remains deeply committed to their vision of empowering SMBs globally.
For further details on the USA Today feature: (https://www.usatoday.com/story/special/contributor-content/2023/10/02/fow-agency-announce-funding-round-for-digital-platform-aimed-at-small-to-medium-businesses/71034475007/)
To learn more about Trendsetting@Work and the M-PACT™ platform, please visit: www.trendsettingatwork.com.
