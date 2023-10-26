Insurtech out of Omaha, Ferro, Partners with Holmes Murphy to Revolutionize Asset Schedule Solutions
Fast Growing Insurtech out of Omaha, Ferro, Partners with National Insurance Brokerage Holmes Murphy to Revolutionize Asset Schedule SolutionsOMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferro, a dynamic and innovative startup in the insurtech industry, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Holmes Murphy, a respected leader in the insurance and P&C sector and one of the nation’s largest independently owned insurance brokerages. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in reshaping the insurance landscape by combining Ferro's cutting-edge technology with Holmes Murphy’s industry expertise.
"We are thrilled to be working hand in hand with Holmes Murphy," said Chris Senkbile, Co-Founder and CEO of Ferro. "This partnership represents a convergence of our technological prowess and Holmes Murphy’s decades of experience, and we are excited about the value we can collectively deliver to Holmes Murphy’s business and clients."
As part of the partnership, Ferro will be providing Holmes Murphy with automated asset schedule solutions designed to streamline operations and enhance efficiency. By leveraging Ferro's innovative technology, Holmes Murphy aims to optimize its asset management processes and elevate the overall client experience.
"Our Holmes Murphy team has been searching for a schedules solution that is efficient and effective while providing a great experience for our clients," said Stephanie Marvelli, Vice President, Enterprise Client Service – Property Casualty at Holmes Murphy. "Ferro has been a true partner, bringing business knowledge, technical expertise, client analytics, and a refreshingly open mind to solving this industry challenge."
The collaboration between Ferro and Holmes Murphy exemplifies a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the insurance industry. Through this partnership, both companies are dedicated to fostering innovation, improving client services, and delivering next-level solutions that meet the market's evolving needs.
About Ferro
Ferro solves the “first mile” or "intake" problem for commercial insurance admins across the distribution channel. By offering an insured-centric and collaborative platform, we turn insured data to life for the benefit of the insured, broker, and insurer. Underwriting data acquisition is often forgotten in the industry buzz of "quote/bind/issue" solutions. With Ferro, the hassle of constantly “tracking down” insured information becomes a thing of the past. For more information, visit www.projectferro.com. You can also follow us on X, or on Facebook, Linkedin, or Instagram.
About Holmes Murphy
“Caring for Your Unique Potential is Our Soul Purpose.” That statement is the core of how we do business. We ask the tough questions, avoid the easy path, believe fully in caring for our clients' unique challenges, impact the industry through innovation, and leverage our greatest assets — the hearts and minds of our people — to advocate on behalf of our clients. That’s our approach to risk management and benefits consulting, and it’s worked for us since our inception in 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve clients in every industry and of almost every size, with the ultimate goal of providing exceptional service and caring for our clients’ unique potential. We are also the co-founder and co-owner of BrokerTech Ventures, the industry’s first broker-led convening platform and accelerator. For more information, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on Twitter.com (@holmesmurphyins) or on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.
