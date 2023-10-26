DuraMAX PVC Panels Showcases Cannabis Grow Room Capabilities at MJBizCon 2023
Visit DuraMAX PVC Panels at Booth #24011 on the MJBizCon Exhibition Show Floor November 28-December 1
DuraMAX wasn’t invented specifically for cannabis grow rooms, but it might have well been as all of its properties lend itself perfectly to cultivating an ideal indoor environment for these plants.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today DuraMAX PVC Panels announced that they will be exhibiting at the Marijuana Business Conference and Expo (MJBizCon) in Las Vegas, November 28-December 1, 2023. The company will have a booth (#24011) in the Cultivation Products and Services Pavilion in the North Hall and will be offering a 15% discount for all panels purchased on-site during the conference. The legalization of recreational cannabis has brought new market opportunities for those in the construction industry, but extra planning is required to ensure a high-quality building to meet the needs of these sensitive plants. DuraMAX PVC Panels is highly trusted by the indoor grower community, accounting for nearly 40% of their business customers.
DuraMAX PVC Panels are water- and mold-resistant and can even be power-washed making disinfecting between grow sessions easy and fast. In addition, the bright white color of the panels is light-reflective and aid in providing a good source of light to the cannabis. They have a smooth, fissure-free surface that distributes reflected light evenly in all directions. Cannabis thrives in a warm, dry, and airy environment and DuraMAX PVC Panels are made of vinyl, an FDA-approved material, that will never mold, rot, or absorb moisture. Once panels are placed, they’re low maintenance for life; there is never any need to repaint, repair, or retexture.
DuraMAX PVC Panels will have examples of their wall and ceiling panels at their booth to give growers an idea of their high-quality properties and easy installation process. Cannabis plants are extremely sensitive to climate, bugs, and mold. Excess moisture prevents plants from taking in carbon dioxide resulting in insufficiency in photosynthesis. Thus, it’s extremely important that grow facilities have proper building materials that can support the precise environment that helps these plants thrive.
“DuraMAX wasn’t invented specifically for cannabis grow rooms, but it might have well been as all of its properties lend itself perfectly to cultivating an ideal indoor environment for these picky plants,” said Viken Ohanesian, CEO, US Polymers. “Compared to concrete board or dry wall, grow room operators can save up to 50% on labor and 40% on material costs, ultimately protecting both the building structure and plants themselves.”
DuraMAX PVC Panels is happy to provide past grow room customer references for those who are interested in learning more about how the product can save thousands on labor and installation costs and eliminate all maintenance costs after the initial installation. This will be their first time exhibiting at MJBizCon. To learn more visit http://duramaxpvcpanels.com/.
About DuraMAX PVC Panels
DuraMAX PVC Panels offers a smooth, moisture- and chemical-resistant, sanitary finish that is easy to install, clean, and maintain. Their Panels are made of vinyl which is an FDA-approved material that is warrantied to never mold, rot, or absorb moisture. As an affordable alternative to fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) panels, it eliminates the need for oriented strand board (OSB) backing panels. No time-consuming and messy gluing, no need for a second person to help with installation and no need to ever replace the panels. DuraMAX PVC Panels are an ideal replacement for conventional wall systems that can be used for new construction or retrofit. To learn more visit http://duramaxpvcpanels.com/.
