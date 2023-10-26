Raleigh Digital Marketing and Web Design Agency, TheeDigital, Receives Silver W3 Award for Outstanding Redesign of Law Firm Website

Raleigh, North Carolina – TheeDigital is thrilled to announce its recent accolade as a Silver Award Winner in the prestigious w3 Awards. This honor was bestowed in recognition of the redesign of the website for The Fitzpatrick Firm, a law firm based in Atlanta, GA.

TheeDigital, headquartered in Raleigh, is a leading digital marketing and web design agency. TheeDigital has established a solid track record of collaboration with attorneys and law firms throughout the United States.

The w3 Awards, administered by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, evaluate thousands of submissions from around the world each year. They celebrate excellence in various digital categories, including Websites, Online Marketing, Web Video, Mobile Sites and Apps, Social Media, Podcasts, and Emerging Technologies, with a focus on the best digital content creators in the industry.

Prior to partnering with TheeDigital, The Fitzpatrick Firm faced the challenge of an outdated website in an intensely competitive legal industry. This necessitated a fresh brand identity and an enhanced ability to drive conversions through their online presence. Recognizing the need for a transformation, The Fitzpatrick Firm turned to TheeDigital for their expertise in designing and marketing law firm websites.

Having witnessed our team’s successful work with numerous top-tier law firms across the United States, The Fitzpatrick Firm was already familiar with TheeDigital’s portfolio and track record in the legal sector.

The new legal website for The Fitzpatrick Firm is now characterized by responsiveness, mobile-friendliness, and a user-centric approach that addresses all critical inquiries to effectively convert potential clients. Now the law firm has a contemporary website, up to date with the latest web design trends, with strategic internet marketing and SEO services, which has resulted in a significant surge in web traffic, conversions, and overall user engagement.

Since starting their collaboration with TheeDigital, Fitzpatrick Law Firm has witnessed impressive results:

An 80% increase in total leads

A 40% increase in website traffic

A remarkable 167% increase in traffic originating from mobile devices

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/raleigh-digital-marketing-and-web-design-agency-theedigital-receives-silver-w3-award-for-outstanding-redesign-of-law-firm-website/

