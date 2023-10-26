Enciris Adds 4K Compositing Features to Entire LT-300 Family
Easy to use features roll-out in software updateGAILLAC, OCCITANIE, FRANCE, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enciris Technologies has extended the functionality of the 4K-compatible LT-300 series of Capture Cards to include new compositing features, allowing easily arrangement of two, three or four captured video inputs. Applications for compositing include video wall, 3D or other medical and industrial applications, where it is useful to be able to combine multiple incoming video sources into a single output stream.
The LT-300 products also include overlay features for text, shape(s) and image(s) with alpha blending, allowing image-injection of overlays, templates and text onto the incoming video via the direct output.
The new compositing features are available via a free software-update 🙂, contact Enciris for details.
LT-300 series input options:
LT-311: 4x SDI In, 1x HDMI Out
LT-312: 2x HDMI In, 1x HDMI Out
LT-313: 2x SDI In, 1x HDMI In, 1x HDMI Out
Visit us at Medica 13-16th November, Hall 15, Stand 10E-1
