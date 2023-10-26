TEDx Happiness Street: Uniting Cultures and Celebrating UAE's Pursuit of Happiness on December 17, 2023

TEDx Happiness Street Logo Hariharan V, TEDx Speaker Coach, Pooja Unni, Chief Curator and Falal Chalil, Head of Design and Production

TEDx Happiness Street on 17th December sets to become a launchpad for talents in the UAE

When I aspired to be a speaker most organizers were inaccessible, that's where we are different, and surprisingly the response on speaker interest is overwhelming on our website, we've gone global!” — Pooja Unni, Organizer and Chief Curator - TEDx Happiness Street

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEDx Happiness Street is delighted to unveil its upcoming event scheduled for December 17, 2023, to be held at the Dubai Knowledge Park Conference Centre. The event's captivating theme, "Vocation and Avocation," will shed light on the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) pledge to foster a balanced lifestyle among its citizens.

TEDx Happiness Street proudly supports the UAE's mission by providing a global platform for voices and ideas from the nation. Pooja Unni, the TED Licensee and organizer, achieved a significant milestone as the first Malayalee woman in the UAE, and possibly the Middle East, to lead a standard TEDx event. With over 3.5 million Indian expatriates, nearly one million Malayalees call the UAE home. Pooja, along with her team, namely Hariharan V., the TEDx Speaker Coach, and Falal Chalil, Head of Design & Production, is dedicated to showcasing the UAE's achievements on the world stage, embodying the spirit of giving back to this remarkable nation.

The theme, "Vocation and Avocation," emphasizes the UAE's pioneering efforts to strike a harmonious balance between work and life. Initiatives such as shorter workweeks, flexible working hours, and adjustments to public holidays highlight the government's commitment to the well-being and happiness of its people.

TEDx Happiness Street proudly presents an impressive lineup of speakers, Emiratis, Expatriates, and International speakers, who will share their unique perspectives with more than 39 million viewers once aired on TEDx Channels

The TEDx Happiness Street panel includes:

Ahmad Salah – Astronomer, Content Creator

Chris Blair Vincent & Sonya Sandiavo - Multi-disciplinary Artist, Muralist, Costume Designer, Celebrity Stylist

Eva Petersson - Multi-Award Winning Teenage Actor

James Knight Paccheco - Celebrity Chef, Television Personality, Dubai Chef Collective - Co-Founder

Nasreen Abdulla – Journalist, Personal Trainer, Jiu Jitsu Player

Omair Muhammad - Professional Para Basketball Player, Athletic Innovator

Suaad Al Suwaidi - First Female Emirati and Arab Wildlife Photographer

Salama Mohammed - Emirati Entrepreneur, Vitiligo Advocate, Beauty Influencer

Yuichi Setoyama – Environmentalist, Bakture Research Association Director, Japanese Shinto Priest

Anas Al Halabi - First Arab Handpan Player, First Handpan Teacher in the Middle East

Moein Al Bastaki - Emirati Illusionist, Magician, Hypnotist

Puja Unni - Bharatanatyam Practitioner, Dance Educator, Artistic Director

TEDx Happiness Street is preparing to set a new benchmark for empowerment platforms aimed at elevating UAE talent onto the global stage. This event aims to engage and connect with like-minded individuals and draw inspiration to contribute to a mindful, happier country.

Interest in TEDx Happiness Street is already substantial, and tickets are anticipated to sell out quickly. Ticket sales will commence in the first week of November.

