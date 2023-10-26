Drone Events for Companies Drone Events for Christmas Drone Events for Companies

If you're looking for innovative ideas for a festive corporate event, you should go for smart drone technology.

KREFELD, NORTHRHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drones are absolute highlights when it comes to innovative technology under the Christmas tree. This is because modern quadcopters are also suitable for absolute flight beginners and even offer pre-programmed flight maneuvers. Anyone who has ever dreamed of piloting an airplane or helicopter themselves will find the perfect introduction here.

A Christmas party with drones? The idea sounds unusual at first, but the company dronevent specializes in just such events. Because in fact, the intelligent flying bodies bring a lot of fun when it comes to flying in a team to win the obstacle course.

To do this, you need to know that drones can also be used indoors. This is because the indoor drones from dronevent have various sensors and intelligent technology for stable positioning in space. This enables controlled flight movements even for absolute novices.

As soon as the smart drones are connected to the control system, the first practice round begins. Flashing race gates, illuminated pylons and beach flags mark the obstacle courses and must be flown through and around by the alternating pilots.

The next action requires real teamwork, because this drone has to be controlled jointly by up to eight people using the control pad - a dronevent invention. Teamwork is also required when building drones. After all, you want to be the first to get the self-built model into the air.

The only thing missing now is a real race pilot feeling. This is provided by so-called TinyWhoop drones with powerful brushless motors. They are controlled via video goggles with the live image from the drone's integrated front camera - an absolutely unique flying experience!

And at the end of the event, whoever was able to best demonstrate their piloting skills is sure to find the perfect gift under the tree. The dronevent team is already looking forward to the next company event!

