The laureate of this year's Sakharov Prize is a symbol for everyone who fight for the future - Alona Lebedieva
KIEV, UKRAIN, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commenting on the announced decision of the European Parliament regarding the winner among the nominees for the honorary A. Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought in 2023, Alona Lebedieva, the founder of the Ukrainian Charitable Foundation "Aurum" and the European non-profit organization "Aurum Charity Foundation", noted:
"Whole nations suffer from armed conflicts, terrorism, authoritarian regimes, but because of their position in society and gender, it is women who especially feel their consequences: gender-based violence, fear and complete devastation. The courage and indomitability of women who, despite seemingly overwhelming circumstances, continue to fight resonates in my heart, - noted Alona Lebedieva, - the laureate of the Sakharov Honorary Award this year was human rights defender Gina Magsa Amini, who died as a result of the actions of the so-called "morality police" of Iran , as well as the Iranian human rights movement "Women, Life, Freedom". For me, personally, this award is very symbolic. After all, this huge personal sacrifice is a symbol of indomitability for everyone who fight for the future, equality and freedom in any corner of the world."
"Today's world is drowning in stereotypes and discrimination. The words of the famous philosopher John Mill are mentioned, who expressed a very important opinion that "subordination of one sex to another is a wrong way and is one of the main obstacles to the improvement of humanity." I am sure that every woman has incredible potential and united, we women can defeat everyone and everything," said Alona Lebedieva.
Alona Lebedieva’s Charitable Foundation "Aurum" was founded in 2017. As previously reported, based on the results of the work in 2022, the Lebedeva Foundation sent more than UAH 6.5 million to help the Armed Forces. According to the results of work in the first half of 2023, the fund implemented projects for a total amount of about 2.5 million hryvnias.
Also, in the spring of 2023, Alona Lebedieva founded the non-profit organization "Aurum Charity Foundation" with an office in Brussels. The organization will help Ukrainian children affected by the war and in need of rehabilitation in European clinics.
