Transparency in cashmere with Artwell and Haelixa

In partnership with Haelixa, the world's leading physical traceability solution, Artwell uses this cutting-edge technology to authenticate its cashmere.
After witnessing the care and consideration given to each step in the manufacturing process of cashmere, we were inspired to contribute to transparency along the journey of this exceptional fiber.”ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Inner Mongolia, herders have been raising cashmere goats for centuries. It is a long tradition passed down from generation to generation. This history has led to the best and purest cashmere in the world. Artwell, known for its high-quality cashmere sourced from this area, adds to the value of its cashmere with a focus on sustainability, efficient systems, and traceability. In partnership with Haelixa, the world's leading physical traceability solution, Artwell uses this cutting-edge technology to authenticate its cashmere. This includes full transparency into the journey from fiber to finished garment.
— Gediminas Mikutis, Haelixa CEO
The quality of the cashmere fiber determines the value of the product. Artwell prioritizes animal welfare and farmers' economic and social conditions as a Good Cashmere Standard early adopter. While visiting Inner Mongolia last spring to see the cashmere farms first-hand, Gediminas Mikutis, CEO of Haelixa, noted: After witnessing the care and consideration given to each step in the manufacturing process of cashmere, we were inspired to contribute to transparency along the journey of this exceptional fiber.
Haelixa’s physical traceability solution marks the cashmere fibers with a specific DNA per farm sets selected by Artwell. The DNA markers are added before dehairing. The lots are tested through cashmere processing to validate whether the marked fibers are present. The finished garment can be traced to specific farm sets with the reports created from these tests.
Operating a lean and transparent factory, Artwell ensures efficiency and organization in its processes. All methods are systematized and standardized to improve the quality of cashmere garments while minimizing contamination and waste. These principles align with responsible practices, benefiting the environment, animals, workers, and consumers. For Artwell, this level of detail distinguishes them from competitors and pushes the value of their already remarkable history in cashmere production. Using Haelixa supports Artwell’s QR-code-based lot management system, whereby each lot is tracked with its own QR code throughout its vertically integrated system. Combining digital and physical traceability ensures that the fibers are not removed or altered during processing (dehairing, dyeing, spinning, or knitting). With this system, the visibility of products and the origin of raw materials could be assured.
Traceability also addressed the issue of fraudulent or fake cashmere flooding the market. Some suppliers blend cashmere with lower-quality fibers, deceiving consumers and undermining the reputation of genuine cashmere. By establishing a transparent supply chain, brands can verify the authenticity and ethical sourcing of the cashmere. This helps with brand preservation and verified storytelling. Artwell takes excellent care in ensuring the authenticity of its products by implementing a combination of digital and physical traceability measures.
All brands collaborating with Artwell can use Haelixa's DNA marking on their collections.
