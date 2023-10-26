Xiao-I Reveals Hua Zang Universal LLM and Aims for Commercialization Through Achievement Demonstrations
Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI)SHANGHAI, CHINA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a pioneering leader in the field of cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI"), is thrilled to announce the launch of its revolutionary Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model Ecosystem ( the "Hua Zang Ecosystem") in its flagship technology event, setting new standards in the world of AI-driven communication and customer experience enhancement.
In a significant moment, the launch of the ecosystem was graced by the presence and active participation of H.E. Muhannad Alnaqbi, the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Shanghai. His participation highlighted the global significance of this event, underlining the international scope of the Hua Zang Ecosystem.
The introduction of the Hua Zang Ecosystem shows Xiao-I's commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions for businesses, further advancing the field of conversational AI. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI technology, these services enable organizations to unlock the potential of AI-powered virtual assistants and chatbots, facilitating seamless and efficient interactions with their customers.
Xiao-I's CEO expressed excitement about this milestone, stating, "We believe that The Hua Zang Universal Large Model has opened a new chapter in the AI era. Successful large language models require the establishment of an entirely new business ecosystem, and Xiao-I is dedicated to creating the Hua Zang Ecosystem." Mr. Yuan added, "Xiao-I is not only a leader in cognitive intelligence technology and the AI industry but also an innovator in exploring business customization and monetization strategies for large language models."
Customization:
The Hua Zang Ecosystem is comprehensive which features a distinctive product support system – the Hua Zang Developer Platform. This platform is thoughtfully designed to streamline development, application, and operational aspects, fostering synergy for quicker, more cost-effective, and highly efficient progress. Tailor-made solutions are available to match specific business requirements, allowing for a unique and branded conversational AI experience.
Since its inception, Hua Zang Ecosystem has cultivated partnerships with over 100 distinguished business collaborators, spanning across more than 20 diverse industries. These ventures have produced remarkable and commendable results.
For instance, Xiao-I has facilitated the rapid deployment of AI applications for companies like Orient Securities, Henkel China, and Deltapath Technology, all achieved within a mere four-week timeframe. Hua Zang's transformer architecture empowers the model to efficiently handle extended data sequences and vast contextual information, ensuring the production of high-quality outputs.
The Goal of Business Monetization:
This press conference also showcased Hua Zang Ecosystem's pursuit of "enabling industries and achieving excellence" through business monetization. Through practical experience, the Hua Zang Ecosystem has developed a streamlined methodology for implementing large language model projects. This approach involves enhancing result evaluations, refining data training, optimizing model tools, and establishing clear project implementation procedures.
With the goal of "Business Monetization" at its core, the Hua Zang Ecosystem offers three service guarantees - incubation, marketing, and investment. From capability iteration to platform support, the Hua Zang Ecosystem has pioneered a business monetization journey.
