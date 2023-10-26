Alyve Medical Announces Publication of Clinical Trial on Neuralign S in the Treatment of Posterior Shoulder Instability

Study confirms the clinical benefits of incorporating treatment with Neuralign S into rehabilitation protocols for patients with posterior shoulder instability.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alyve Medical Inc., a global medical technology company and leader in data-driven joint kinematics tools and personalized neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) technologies, announced today the publication of results from an independent multi-center randomized controlled trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Neuralign S™ (formerly known as Shoulder Pacemaker) in the treatment of functional posterior shoulder instability. The results were published in the Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Journal (PTJ), the official journal of the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA).

The trial enrolled 49 patients with functional posterior shoulder instability across five high volume shoulder centers who were randomized to receive either six weeks of physical therapy enhanced with treatment using Neuralign S or six weeks of conventional physical therapy alone. The primary outcome measure was the change in Western Ontario Shoulder Instability Index (WOSI) from baseline to 12 weeks.

At 12 weeks, patients in the Neuralign S group had a significantly greater improvement in WOSI scores compared to the control group. Secondary outcome measures reflected significant improvement in shoulder function, as measured by the Shoulder Pain and Disability Index (SPADI), and in quality of life, as measured by the Short Form-36 Health Survey (SF-36), as well as significant reduction in the frequency of instability episodes in the Neuralign S group compared to the control group that received physical therapy alone. The full published manuscript can be found at https://academic.oup.com/ptj/advance-article/doi/10.1093/ptj/pzad145/7327094?searchresult=1.

"The results of this trial demonstrate that Neuralign S is an effective treatment for patients with functional posterior shoulder instability, a condition for which other successful options have been limited," said Yvonne Bokelman, CEO of Alyve Medical. "The fact that this study was conducted independent of Alyve Medical brings even greater credence to the favorable findings in the trial. We are grateful to Prof. Moroder and his colleagues for their work to validate the benefits of incorporating Neuralign S into rehabilitation protocols for this population. We look forward to accelerating the availability of this novel treatment to patients around the world."

About Alyve Medical

Alyve Medical Inc. is a medical technology company focused on reimagining the management of musculoskeletal care. They have developed two FDA cleared innovative and novel platforms that aid clinicians in diagnosing, treating and preventing musculoskeletal injuries. These non-invasive technologies, deployed in physician offices and physical therapy clinics today are being used to observe normal and abnormal joint function in orthopedic treatments, physical therapy delivery, and athletic performance. For more information, please visit https://alyvemedical.com/.