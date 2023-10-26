Rollwalk Electric Shoes Halloween Event Launches October 23
Electric shoes have the amazing ability to move smoothly on city roads.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, 中国, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mysterious and creative holiday of Halloween is just around the corner.
Celebrating it quickly at home festive parties are all excellent options. Injecting some creative elements into your Halloween event is imperative. In the holiday spirit, everyone is looking for a more exaggerated and fun Halloween look.
Rollwalk Halloween Surprise
The Rollwalk Halloween Surprise begins October 23, 2023, and runs through November 6, 2023. Rollwalk wants everyone to get in the spirit of the holiday season earlier and bring more of that festive cheer.
Tip: Use CODE: HalloweenRW at checkout to receive $80 off and a free Halloween Mystery Box, valued at $20-$40, filled with Halloween-themed surprises.
Rollwalk Electric Shoes Elevate the Halloween Experience
With Halloween just around the corner, fun and exaggerated looks will shine even brighter at party events. The motorized shoes can glide at 20MPH on city streets and have a maximum range of up to 15.5 miles. More than just a mode of transportation, AI-powered electric shoes add creativity and fun to Halloween dress codes.
Rollwalk's Goals
Rollwalk's unwavering commitment to overcoming technological challenges underscores its determination to move the industry forward. Rollwalk has the experience and expertise to be an innovator in the field. The brand aims to develop faster, more efficient electric shoes for AI-powered short-distance travel, combining cutting-edge technology with personal mobility to make short-distance travel quicker and more convenient.
About Rollwalk
Rollwalk is a personal electric transportation industry leader committed to advancing personal PEV transportation technology. Rollwalk focuses on AI-powered, efficient short-distance travel with innovations that set a new standard for the industry.
