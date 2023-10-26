A Fashion Experience at The W Hollywood
Affinity Nightlife in collaboration with The Surgeons and Young LA presents The W Hollywood Rooftop Fashion Experience and Glass Pool Runway.HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affinity Nightlife in collaboration with The Surgeons and Young LA presents The W Hollywood Rooftop Fashion Experience on Friday November 10th 6pm-2am. Invited guests will enjoy a designer showcase from Young LA , Gergana Ivanova, Jonathan Marc Stein, The Surgeon and Homme Femme . Red Carpet at 6pm-8pm with Brand Launch and Runway Show over the rooftop pool commencing at 8pm . Celebrity DJ set 10pm -2am with surprise appearances / performances along with top tier influencers and celebrities.
Top Confirmed guests include: Chelsea Lazkani, Toosi, Hit Boy , Dwight Howard , Eric Bellinger , Sunisa Lee , G Herbo , Blxst, Nyakim Gatwech, Machine Gun Kelly.
To get on the Guest List / Press and Media attendance please contact
Adam Glove
310.971.6031
adam@affinitynightlife.com
affinitynightlife.com
For any media queries or partnerships contact: Susanna Paliotta 401-226-7454
Kick off Veterans Day Weekend at The W Hollywood and The Fashion Experience.
Info
Venue: W Hotel
Address: 6200 Hollywood Blvd
Time: 6 pm to 2 am
Run of Show
Red Carpet: 6 to 8 pm
Runway Show: 8 pm to 10 am
Afterparty: 10 am to 2 am
Designers doing Runway Shows
Young LA
YoungLA for Her
Honor The Gift
The Surgeon
Gergana Ivanova
Jonathan Marc Stein
Homme Femme
Brand Seen
Knotwtr
Susanna Paliotta
Affinity Nightlife
+1 401-489-9254
Our Events