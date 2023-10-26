Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,486 in the last 365 days.

A Fashion Experience at The W Hollywood

THE FASHION Experience

Affinity Nightlife in collaboration with The Surgeons and Young LA presents The W Hollywood Rooftop Fashion Experience and Glass Pool Runway.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affinity Nightlife in collaboration with The Surgeons and Young LA presents The W Hollywood Rooftop Fashion Experience on Friday November 10th 6pm-2am. Invited guests will enjoy a designer showcase from Young LA , Gergana Ivanova, Jonathan Marc Stein, The Surgeon and Homme Femme . Red Carpet at 6pm-8pm with Brand Launch and Runway Show over the rooftop pool commencing at 8pm . Celebrity DJ set 10pm -2am with surprise appearances / performances along with top tier influencers and celebrities.

Top Confirmed guests include: Chelsea Lazkani, Toosi, Hit Boy , Dwight Howard , Eric Bellinger , Sunisa Lee , G Herbo , Blxst, Nyakim Gatwech, Machine Gun Kelly.

To get on the Guest List / Press and Media attendance please contact
Adam Glove
310.971.6031
adam@affinitynightlife.com
affinitynightlife.com

For any media queries or partnerships contact: Susanna Paliotta 401-226-7454

Kick off Veterans Day Weekend at The W Hollywood and The Fashion Experience.
Info
Venue: W Hotel
Address: 6200 Hollywood Blvd
Time: 6 pm to 2 am

Run of Show
Red Carpet: 6 to 8 pm
Runway Show: 8 pm to 10 am
Afterparty: 10 am to 2 am

Designers doing Runway Shows
Young LA
YoungLA for Her
Honor The Gift
The Surgeon
Gergana Ivanova
Jonathan Marc Stein
Homme Femme
Brand Seen
Knotwtr

Susanna Paliotta
Affinity Nightlife
+1 401-489-9254
email us here

Our Events

You just read:

A Fashion Experience at The W Hollywood

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more