A Fashion Experience at The W Hollywood

THE FASHION Experience

Affinity Nightlife in collaboration with The Surgeons and Young LA presents The W Hollywood Rooftop Fashion Experience and Glass Pool Runway.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Affinity Nightlife in collaboration with The Surgeons and Young LA presents The W Hollywood Rooftop Fashion Experience on Friday November 10th 6pm-2am. Invited guests will enjoy a designer showcase from Young LA , Gergana Ivanova, Jonathan Marc Stein, The Surgeon and Homme Femme . Red Carpet at 6pm-8pm with Brand Launch and Runway Show over the rooftop pool commencing at 8pm . Celebrity DJ set 10pm -2am with surprise appearances / performances along with top tier influencers and celebrities.Top Confirmed guests include: Chelsea Lazkani, Toosi, Hit Boy , Dwight Howard , Eric Bellinger , Sunisa Lee , G Herbo , Blxst, Nyakim Gatwech, Machine Gun Kelly.To get on the Guest List / Press and Media attendance please contactAdam Glove310.971.6031adam@affinitynightlife.comaffinitynightlife.comFor any media queries or partnerships contact: Susanna Paliotta 401-226-7454Kick off Veterans Day Weekend at The W Hollywood and The Fashion Experience.InfoVenue: W HotelAddress: 6200 Hollywood BlvdTime: 6 pm to 2 amRun of ShowRed Carpet: 6 to 8 pmRunway Show: 8 pm to 10 amAfterparty: 10 am to 2 amDesigners doing Runway ShowsYoung LAYoungLA for HerHonor The GiftThe SurgeonGergana IvanovaJonathan Marc SteinHomme FemmeBrand SeenKnotwtr

Our Events