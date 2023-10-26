Marianne Williamson to Headline at World Woman Sustainability Agenda, Paving The Way For An #EqualFuture

Marianne Williamson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Woman Sustainability Agenda proudly announces that Marianne Williamson, a renowned author, spiritual leader, and political activist, will keynote the event to discuss the path to a sustainable and gender-balanced future. The event focused on the #EqualFuture initiative, is set to foster collaboration and multi-stakeholder impact, redefining global responsibility and cooperation.

The event will be attended by 200 visionary leaders, activists, entrepreneurs, academicians, artists, and policymakers, who will join the annual World Woman Sustainability Agenda during the World Sustainability Day celebration in San Diego. This diverse assembly of thought leaders is a testament to the urgency and importance of addressing these critical issues and forging a more sustainable and equitable future.

"Marianne Williamson has been a guiding light in progressive circles for over four decades. Her work has inspired millions to overcome the challenges presented by the system, and her message of empowerment resonates deeply with the goals of the World Woman Sustainability Agenda," said Rupa Dash, CEO of the World Woman Foundation.

Marianne Williamson has been a leader in spiritual and religiously progressive circles for over four decades. She authorizes 15 books, four of which have been #1 New York Times best sellers. Williamson also founded Project Angel Food, a non-profit organization that has delivered more than 16 million meals to ill and dying homebound patients since 1989. The group was created to help people suffering from the ravages of HIV/AIDS. She has also worked throughout her career on poverty, anti-hunger and racial reconciliation issues.

In 2004, she co-founded The Peace Alliance and supported the creation of a U.S. Department of Peace. Marianne knows firsthand how our current system is failing millions of Americans. She’s had a forty-year career facilitating personal and systems transformation and has inspired millions of us to overcome despite the system. She has spoken out against and fought systemic injustices since the start of her career. That’s why Marianne is fighting for an America where we can celebrate the places where we have been right and can admit to the places when we have been wrong — on America 2.0. Marianne is now a candidate for the President of the United States.

In addition to the pressing global issues addressed by the World Woman Sustainability Agenda, it's crucial to recognize the urgent environmental challenges faced by California. Climate change is rapidly accelerating in the state, with rising temperatures as one of the most alarming findings. Annual average air temperatures in California have increased by about 2.5 degrees since 1895, and this warming trend has accelerated, particularly since the 1980s.The impacts of this warming trend are far-reaching, with eight of the 10 warmest years on record occurring between 2012 and 2022. Nighttime temperatures have risen nearly three times more than daytime temperatures, altering the state's climate profoundly.

These warmer conditions have significantly affected water availability, as more precipitation falls as rain rather than snow. Due to these changing patterns, California's water systems and ecosystems are under strain. Furthermore, extreme heat events and heat waves have become more frequent, increasing heat-related illnesses and creating greater demand for energy to provide cooling solutions.

Low-income communities and individuals with underlying health conditions are particularly vulnerable in the face of these challenges. Addressing these environmental concerns and their impact on social and economic disparities is crucial, making it an integral part of the discussions at the World Woman Sustainability Agenda.

Marianne Williamson's involvement in the World Woman Sustainability Agenda offers a significant commitment to advancing gender equity and worldwide sustainability.

