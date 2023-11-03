CheeseButta® Launches New CheeseBall Bite Charcuterie Collection

Bacon Gouda Blend with Peppered Beef Jerky, Dates, Pineapple & Cashews 3 CheeseBall Varieties plus Peppered Beef Jerky Michael Paul, CEO & Owner at CheeseButta®

This flagship product collection by CheeseButta® has already caught the attention of retailers nationwide, who are anticipating its arrival.

VANCOUVER, WA, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CheeseButta®, a leading name in the dairy industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: The CheeseBall Bite Charcuterie Collection. This pioneering product line not only elevates the gourmet cheese experience but also offers a unique and convenient way for cheese enthusiasts to have on the go charcuterie options.

Crafted with passion and precision, the CheeseBall Bite Charcuterie Collection sets a new standard in the cheese industry. Each CheeseBall Bite is made from the finest ingredients, to provide an unforgettable flavor profile. The collection features a diverse assortment of flavors, textures, and pairings, ensuring there is something to satisfy every discerning palate.

"Our aim at CheeseButta® has always been to create exceptional dairy products that delight our customers," says MIchael Paul, the CEO of CheeseButta®. "With the CheeseBall Bite Charcuterie Collection, we have successfully combined our expertise in crafting premium cheeses with an innovative presentation style. We are excited to offer a novel way for cheese lovers to enjoy and share their favorite flavor combinations."

"We believe that food should be an adventure of flavors, and our CheeseBall Bite Charcuterie Collection embodies that philosophy," says Michael Paul Founder & CEO of CheeseButta®. "We've carefully curated these combinations to bring joy and excitement to every charcuterie spread. Get ready to elevate your snacking experience!"

The CheeseBall Bite Charcuterie Collection offers a visually captivating and versatile culinary experience. Its elegant and carefully arranged presentation lends itself perfectly to different occasions, from intimate gatherings to grand celebrations. Each CheeseBall Bite is individually handcrafted and makes a unique addition to any charcuterie board.

The collection boasts an impressive range of flavors, including classic favorites such as Smoked Bacon Gouda Blend, Cream Cheddar Blend, Roasted Garlic Blend, Sweet Thai Chili, Honey Habanero Jack and Garlic-Bacon-Habanro Trio. CheeseButta® has managed to capture the essence of gourmet cheeses.

CheeseButta® understands the importance of using high-quality ingredients while ensuring food safety. The CheeseBall Bite Charcuterie Collection adheres to stringent quality standards, guaranteeing that each product meets the highest industry benchmarks. Moreover, CheeseButta® is committed to sustainability and takes measures to minimize its environmental impact.

The CheeseBall Bite Charcuterie Collection is now available for purchase on CheeseButta®'s official website and select retail partners across the country. Customers can also enjoy the convenience of doorstep delivery through the company's online ordering platform.

ABOUT CHEESEBUTTA®:

CheeseButta® has established itself as a pioneering brand, renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship in the realm of artisanal cheeses and charcuterie board selections. Infused with an unwavering passion for flavor exploration, we continuously push boundaries to create unparalleled taste profiles that captivate the senses. By selecting and sourcing only the finest, highest quality ingredients, we ensure that every product bearing the CheeseButta® name is a testament to our commitment to excellence. Our dedication to traditional flavors and delivering unique combinations has made us the preferred choice for discerning cheese aficionados.

