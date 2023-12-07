Bridging Psychology and Spirituality: Patience Quayson Releases Book on Becoming a Religious Sister

"Exploring the Intersection of Faith and Psychology: A Journey into the Lives of Religious Sisters"

GHANA, WEST AFRICA, December 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed author, religious sister, and licensed psychoanalyst, Patience Quayson announces the release of her enlightening new book, " Becoming a religious sister: Erik Erikson and Donald Winnicott in Dialogue ." The book seamlessly merges psychology with spirituality to offer readers an in-depth exploration into the lives of women who choose to devote themselves to faith and service.In her work, Quayson casts a lens on the complex interplay between spiritual devotion and psychological growth. By examining the life stages and developmental challenges faced by women on a religious path, she uncovers the profound effects of their vocation on their identity and sense of purpose.Hailing from Ghana, West Africa, Quayson brings over three decades of personal experience as a religious sister to her writing. Her unique academic and professional background, which includes studying theology in Rome and pastoral psychology in the USA, gives her a rich and nuanced perspective on the subject.While "Becoming a religious sister" focuses on a specific group, its message is universal. The book invites readers from all walks of life to embark on a dialogue that surpasses disciplines, delving deep into human vocation and identity.The book is available now on healinginnerself.com and major bookstores nationwide.About the Author: Patience Quayson has dedicated her life to both faith and the study of the human psyche. With a Ph.D. in pastoral psychology and a position as a psychoanalyst/psychotherapist at the Blanton Peale institute, she offers a unique blend of spiritual and psychological expertise. Her journey from Ghana to Rome and then to the USA showcases her commitment to understanding the depths of the human soul.

