Capitaliz Introduces Podcast Series to Help Private Business Owners Navigate Business Succession Planning

Listen to all 21 10-minute episodes in under a month

Exit Like a Boss Helps Business Owners Extract Value at Exit to Fund Next Venture or Early Retirement

Exit Like a Boss is a roadmap to achieving financial independence and provides the tools and strategies necessary for owners to make the most out of their business and secure their financial future”
— Capitaliz Founder Craig West
DENVER, CO, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capitaliz, a leading digital platform for exit planners to deliver scalable business valuation, succession, and exit planning outcomes, today announced "Exit Like a Boss,” an innovative and informative podcast series designed exclusively for private business owners. Hosted by Capitaliz Founder Dr. Craig West, with over 2 decades of experience and a track record of helping over 800 business owners extract value at exit, this podcast intends to be a go-to resource for small and medium-sized business owners to help scale and prepare for a successful exit strategy.

Both seasoned and aspiring business owners are able to learn critical components and better understand the key steps to maximize and extract value at exit. Each digestible lesson is under 10 minutes and designed to help business owners achieve financial independence and a secure future, covering topics like systemization, key person insurance, and how to navigate the tricky waters of capital gains tax.

"Exit Like a Boss is a roadmap to achieving financial independence through bite-sized daily lessons that provide business owners with the exact tools and strategies necessary to make the most out of their businesses and secure their financial futures,” commented West. "These time-tested steps have helped hundreds of business owners realize the true potential of their assets and now we’re making these insights and our proprietary methods available directly to business owners–so they can keep more of what they’ve worked so hard to build.”

To make every minute count on the path to business success, look for “Exit Like a Boss” on all major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

ABOUT CAPITALIZ
Capitaliz is a leading digital platform for exit planners to deliver scalable business valuation, succession, and exit planning outcomes. Created by exit and succession planning veterans, Capitaliz is built with the understanding of exit strategies and proven methodologies to accelerate business value and improve outcomes for private business owners. Succession planning guidance and insights for mid-market clients are paired with collaborative tools, automated recommendations, and administrative functions to help businesses maximize value and manage risk. Capitaliz is headquartered out of Sydney, Australia and works with advisors throughout Australia, the UK, and North America. For more information, visit www.capitaliz.com.

Marissa Arnold
Capitaliz
capitaliz@marissaarnoldpr.com

Succession Plus is a boutique consulting and advisory firm for mid-market businesses. We combine our deep expertise in Strategic Business Succession and Exit Planning along with 10 years of experience in value maximisation, exit planning, sale of business and Employee Share Ownership Plan. We have developed a suite of tools and resources with unique Intellectual Property and processes to help business owners maximise the value contained within their businesses and achieve a successful exit. Succession Plus also partners with other business, accounting, financial, and legal advisors who are looking to expand their value offering to business clients through succession planning tools.

