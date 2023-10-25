Logiq’s Stockholders Approve Business Combination of its DLQ Subsidiary with Abri SPAC I

Logiq, Inc. (OTCQB:LGIQ)

NY, NY, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX:LGIQ), a leading provider of digital consumer acquisition solutions, announced that its stockholders have voted to approve the previously announced pending merger transaction of Logiq’s digital marketing subsidiary, DLQ, Inc., with ABRI SPAC I, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASPA, ASPAW, ASPAU, “Abri”), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The vote was conducted in a special meeting of Logiq stockholders held on October 23, 2023, for stockholders of record as the close of business on September 25, 2023.

ABRI has also reported that its shareholders have voted to approve the proposed business combination. At the special meeting of stockholders on October 23, 2023 a total of 2,326,538 ordinary shares, or 96.5% of Abri’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares as of September 1, 2023, the record date of the extraordinary general meeting, were present either in person or represented by proxy.

Abri’s public stockholders had the right to elect to redeem all or a portion of their ordinary shares for approximately $10.68 per share. Abri’s public shareholders tendered 639,963 shares for redemption. As a result $6,834,804 will be removed from the Company’s trust account to pay such holders. Following redemptions Abri will have 41,555 public shares of common stock outstanding.

Upon the closing of the proposed business combination, the combined company is expected to be renamed “Collective Audience, Inc.” and remain listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the proposed ticker symbols “CAUD” and “CAUDW”.

Logiq previously announced that the associated Abri Registration Statement on Form S-4, which as initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by Abri on November 3, 2022, (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), was declared effective by the SEC on September 29.

The Registration Statement may be accessed without charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov (as filed under Abri SPAC I, Inc.). Logiq’s proxy statement regarding the stockholder vote conducted on October 23, 2023 may also be accessed without charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov (as filed under Logiq, Inc.) or at the SEC filings portion of Logiq’s website at logiq.com/ir/sec-filings.

The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Nasdaq of the combined company’s listing application.

About DLQ

DLQ, Inc. is a U.S.-based provider of e-commerce and digital customer acquisition solutions by simplifying digital advertising. It provides data-driven, end-to-end marketing through its results solution or providing software to access data by activating campaigns across multiple channels.

The company’s digital marketing business includes a holistic, self-serve ad tech platform. Its proprietary data-driven, AI-powered solutions allows brands and agencies to advertise across thousands of the world’s leading digital and connected TV publishers.

About Abri SPAC I, Inc.

Abri is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses. Although there was no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region its targets operated in, Abri pursued prospective targets that provide technological innovation in a range of traditionally managed industries with particular emphasis on the financial services industry. For more information, visit abri-spac.com.

