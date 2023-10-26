Landmark Structural Builders Featured in Construction Executive Magazine
Landmark Structural Builders shines in Construction Executive's article on Promoting Mental Health and Wellness in the Construction Industry.DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landmark Structural Builders, a reputable mid-sized commercial construction company, was prominently featured in the September-October 2023 issue of Construction Executive magazine. The piece, titled "How to Encourage a Culture of Caring at Your Construction Company," highlights Landmark's commitment to employee well-being and setting a new industry standard.
The construction industry has historically struggled with mental health concerns; however, the article shines light on the positive shift in attitudes and initiatives aimed at promoting mental health and wellness within construction firms. Under Shawna Guevara's leadership, Landmark Structural Builders is recognized for its commitment to providing an environment of open communication and support, where employees feel comfortable expressing their mental health without fear of judgment.
In the article, Shawna Guevara emphasized the importance of mental health support, stating, "It is crucial to create a work environment where mental health is a top priority. Our employees are our greatest assets, and we must provide the resources and support necessary to ensure their well-being.”
Joe Biedenharn, Vice President of Landmark Structural Builders, expressed his excitement about the honor and the company's unique approach, stating, "We are truly honored to be featured in Construction Executive magazine. This recognition validates our position as an industry leader. Our commitment to employee well-being and community involvement is key to our identity, and it translates to more efficient project execution, fewer delays, lower turnover, and, ultimately, better results for our customers and their projects."
Organizations such as the Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention (CIASP) have also acknowledged the company as an industry leader for its consistent dedication to employee well-being.
The future for mental health practices in the construction industry is positive, with a rising recognition of the value of cultivating a mentally healthy and resilient workforce. The industry is undergoing a tremendous change toward caring for employees' mental health, which will contribute to a safer and more productive work environment. Landmark Structural Builders and its leadership are at the vanguard of this positive transformation.
About Landmark Structural Builders:
Landmark Structural Builders is a reputable national construction company headquartered within the vibrant heart of Dallas, Texas. We deliver innovation and excellence to every project with a strong focus on multifamily, industrial, and hospital development. Landmark distinguishes ourselves by our competence in design-build, integrated project delivery, and lean construction approaches. We personalize our services to your specific needs, from pre-construction planning to project management. Trust Landmark Structural Builders to build your vision.
