Oshawa Chamber of Commerce, Canadian Chamber of Commerce ‘Energizing Canada’s Future’

(L to R) The Greater Oshawa Chamber of Commerce's Jason King, Isabelle Foley, Peter Bocking pose with Canadian Chamber CEO Perrin Beatty, Facilitator Don Boudria

Oshawa Chamber advances key policies at Canadian Chamber's meeting, fueling Canada's economic future.

These resolutions will help to strengthen our supply chains, increase innovation, and achieve our net-zero ambitions...and set(s) the stage for positive change.” — Perrin Beatty, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce

OSHAWA, ON, CANADA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Oshawa Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce a noteworthy milestone achieved at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's annual general meeting, held recently in Calgary, Alberta. The Oshawa Chamber successfully passed two pivotal policy resolutions, contributing to the development of a brighter future for businesses across the nation.

The annual event, effectively "the Parliament of Canadian Business," was a gathering of business leaders and advocates from all corners of the country. At the diverse national assembly, the Greater Oshawa Chamber of Commerce demonstrated its commitment to advancing policies that will drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity.

Jason King, CEO of the Greater Oshawa Chamber of Commerce, expressed his excitement over this achievement, stating, "The Oshawa Chamber is deeply honoured to have played a role in shaping the future of Canada's business landscape. Our two policy resolutions, passed with overwhelming support, represent our dedication to a strategic focus on what matters for enabling our local businesses and the broader Canadian business community. The message is clear that our industries are up for the challenge of supplying all the reliable, interconnected, scalable energy and transportation infrastructure that Canada needs to realize its full economic potential."

The Oshawa Chamber's efforts were met with enthusiasm and encouragement by industry leaders, chambers of Commerce, and boards of trade, including Perrin Beatty, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. Beatty noted, "The Canadian Chamber is immensely proud of the Greater Oshawa Chamber's commitment and dedication to our collective vision for a prosperous and thriving Canada. The passage of these resolutions, which will help to strengthen our supply chains, increase innovation, and achieve our net-zero ambitions, demonstrates the unity in the Canadian business community and sets the stage for positive change."

Upon adoption by the Canadian government, Oshawa's two resolutions, crafted in collaboration with key sector leaders at Ontario Power Generation and the Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority, will unlock latent containerized freight-handling capacity at Great Lakes ports, expedite new nuclear energy project approvals, and advance innovations in carbon sequestration, helping accelerate Canada toward a carbon-neutral future. While the specifics of the resolutions passed will be communicated in the coming weeks, the Greater Oshawa Chamber of Commerce's involvement at the Canadian Chamber's annual general meeting reaffirms their commitment to fostering an environment in which businesses can thrive and grow.

This achievement is a testament to the Greater Oshawa Chamber's ongoing commitment to its mission and to the businesses it represents. As the Chamber continues to serve as a voice for the local business community, it also plays a significant role in shaping the future of Canada's business landscape.

For more information about the Oshawa Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.OshawaChamber.com. To learn more about the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.Chamber.ca.

About The Greater Oshawa Chamber of Commerce: Established in 1928, The Greater Oshawa Chamber of Commerce advocates for a dynamic and engaged network of businesses working together to advance the economic and social well-being of the Greater Oshawa Community. The Chamber provides a platform for local businesses to connect, collaborate, and succeed through advocacy, various programs, events, and initiatives.

About the Canadian Chamber of Commerce — The Future of Business Success

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is Canada’s largest and most activated business network — representing over 400 chambers of commerce and boards of trade and more than 200,000 business of all sizes, from all sectors of the economy and from every part of the country — to create the conditions for our collective success. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is the undisputed champion and catalyst for the future of business success. From working with government on economy-friendly policy to providing services that inform commerce and enable trade, we give each of our members more of what they need to succeed: insight into markets, competitors and trends, influence over the decisions and policies that drive business success and impact on business and economic performance.