WANDA SYKES ANNOUNCES PLEASE & THANK YOU TOUR IS COMING TO EMERALD QUEEN CASINO ON MAY 4th
General on sale begins Friday, October 27th at 10AM localTACOMA, WA, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wednesday, October 25th - Wanda Sykes returns to the road with her Please & Thank You tour coming to Tacoma at the Emerald Queen Casino Event Center on May 4th, 2024!
Tickets go on presale beginning Thursday, October 26th at 10am local and general on sale starts Friday, October 27th at 10AM local at emeraldqueen.com/tickets and wandasykes.com.
Sykes is nominated for two 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards for her latest Netflix Special Wanda Sykes; I’m and Entertainer - “Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special” and “Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special.”
“I’ve been doing dates sporadically throughout the years, but this time I’m doing a legit tour, and I’m very excited about it" said Sykes.
ABOUT WANDA SYKES:
WANDA SYKES is an Emmy winning, fourteen-time nominated stand-up comic, writer, actress and producer. She can currently be seen in season four of the Netflix comedy The Upshaws which she co- show runs and stars in. In 2020, she was nominated for an Emmy for her role as ‘Moms Mabley’ in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and for her voice work as ‘Gladys Murphy’ in Crank Yankers, a role she originated in 2004. Wanda’s guest-starring role on ABC’s Black-ish also brought her two back-to-back Emmy nominations for “Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series” in 2017 and 2018. Her fifth standup special, Wanda Sykes: Not Normal, streaming on Netflix and was nominated for two 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards; “Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special” and “Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music or Comedy Special.” The special also received a Broadcast Critic Award nomination.
About Emerald Queen Casino
Emerald Queen Casino first opened its doors in 1996 as a riverboat on the Port of Tacoma Waterway. After 27 years and three extensive expansions later, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians has developed the Emerald Queen Casino into two sprawling casinos and hotels in the City of Fife and Tacoma — just 20 miles south of SEATAC International Airport. EQC Fife is a favorite local casino with over 2,300 slots, sports betting at 22 betting kiosks,103 hotel rooms, and a 25,000 square foot multi-purpose conference center. Just three miles south from Fife is EQC Tacoma, boasting a contemporary and luxurious gaming floor with over 2,100 slots, more than 60 table games, 155 hotel rooms and suites, 6 dining venues, a 1,800-seat event center and The BetMGM @ EQC Sportsbook, featuring state-of-the-art sports betting and viewing technology. Guests can place bets at any of six ticket windows and 30 kiosks. The sports viewing area includes a dozen 86" high-def TVs and a 500+ square foot LED Wall.
