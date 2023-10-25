Spiritwalker Scarves: Celebrating Haitian Vodou Spirits and Culture
Haitian-American artist Malou Beauvoir introduces The Spiritwalker Collection
I hope to change the narrative on Vodou and Haitian people, to make the young realize that we're not limited to the way we are portrayed in the press.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Manbo, by Haitian-American singer, songwriter, and actress Malou Beauvoir, proudly unveils The Spiritwalker Collection. This vibrant collection of 100% silk scarves pays homage to the rich heritage of the Haitian Vodou spirits and culture.
— Malou Beauvoir, Founder, Modern Manbo
Stunning Scarves Showcase the Spirits
The Spiritwalker Collection transports wearers into the enchanting realm of Haitian Vodou. Each scarf in the collection celebrates a unique Lwa (Spirit) through the vibrancy of their favorite colors and the simplicity of their powerful symbols, known as VEVE. These VEVE, unique to Haitian Vodou, carry the knowledge and magic of generations past, serving as portals into personal spiritual power.
The official launch of The Spiritwalker Collection is set for November 1, 2023, the Day of the Dead.
Haitian Vodou, often misunderstood and vilified, was outlawed in the New World and pushed underground to prevent the enslaved from uprising. It became the culture of the oppressed and their memory of ancient traditions.
Malou Beauvoir, founder of Modern Manbo, states, “Vaudou is more than a religion. It is a culture. It teaches us to respect the earth, all living beings, and the elements which co-exist within the universe. It is a means for sharing our universal energy. I hope to change the narrative on Vodou and on Haitian people, to make the young people realize that we are not limited to the way we are portrayed in the press. The images of gangsters, corruption, and poverty are the conditions we endure, not the essence of who we are. Indeed, we are survivors, and we carry within us the legacy of our African Vodou and indigenous Amerindian culture. It is time for us to tell our own stories..”
The tales in Haitian Vodou are rich and colorful, with 21 Nations of Spirits inhabiting the sea, earth, and sky. Hundreds of African, Amerindian, Celtic, and other spirits make up the Vodou pantheon and provide essential teachings of balance, justice, and environmental stewardship.
The SPIRITWALKER collection features five distinct spirits:
• Ayizan: Mother Earth – Ayizan, the healer, nurtures the soul and body with love, plant medicine, and wisdom. Her vibrant colors mirror the lush palm fronds, rich soil, and the golden glow of the sun that sustains all life. Surrender to her healing breeze and the gentle rustle of her palm leaves as you contemplate your life's journey.
• Gran Brigit: Protector of Women - With flaming red hair and fierce determination, Gran Brigit stands as a powerful spirit in Haitian Vodou. As a defender of women's rights, she symbolizes feminine strength and inspiration. Her violet, gold, and emerald green colors reflect her fiery spirit.
• Erzuli: Love Conquers All - Erzuli, a timeless spirit, embodies love's enduring power. She represents beauty, elegance, passion, and sensuality. A source of inspiration for strong Haitian women, she reminds us that love can conquer all. Her colors of pink and red mirror her playful yet intelligent nature.
• Damballah Wedo: The Giant White Snake - Spirit of Creation and Wisdom - Damballah Wedo, a sacred Lwa and father figure, holds immeasurable power and wisdom. He is known for creating the world and guiding transformation, riches, and wisdom. His love for milk, eggs, and sweet almond cakes nourishes his spirit.
• Milokan: The Embodiment of Cosmic Energy – The Milokan, composed of many powerful VEVE, represents the fusion of energy present in all living things, emphasizing unity and cooperation. It symbolizes the crossroads of choices, the eternal wheel of life and optimism. This symbol transcends the boundaries of Haitian Vodou, embodying universal wisdom.
Spiritwalker: A Journey of Spirituality
Beauvoir's journey into the world of Vodou and the creation of The Spiritwalker Collection is a testament to the profound connection between spirituality and art. Summoned by her spirits many years ago, Malou embarked upon a voyage of initiation and self-discovery. She was guided by her uncle, ethnologist, Max Beauvoir, who later became ATI (Supreme spiritual leader of Vodou in Haiti). Max Beauvoir's temple hosted celebrities, writers, and politicians from around the world and served as the basis for Wade Davis's book, "The Serpent and the Rainbow.”
The passing of Max Beauvoir in 2015 and his daughter, Oxford scholar Rachel Beauvoir-Dominique, in 2018, struck a cruel blow to Vodou. It awakened Malou to the fact that their teachers were passing away, taking with them a wealth of knowledge.
Beauvoir felt a responsibility to research and pass on the beautiful oral traditions that are a vital foundation of her community. In 2018, on November 1st, she released her world music album, "SPIRITWALKER," in homage to the Haitian spirits of Vodou. The album resonated in the Haitian community and internationally, and the single “Papa Damballah” was chosen for the end credits of Suzan Beraza’s poignant documentary "MASSACRE RIVER: A WOMAN WITHOUT A COUNTRY." The film exposes the intolerable conditions in the Dominican Republic for people of Haitian descent. 3rd single, "NWAYE," was among the winners of the International Songwriting Competition in 2019.
A Vision of Unity and Empowerment
The Spiritwalker Collection celebrates the vibrancy of Haitian Vodou but also embodies a vision of unity, empowerment, and cultural preservation. Beauvoir's journey into her Haitian spiritual heritage has led her to create this exceptional collection, bringing to life the sacred VEVE symbols that have endured for generations.
Beauvoir emphasizes the importance of this project: "I've always known that the spirits walk with me, and I walk with them. For me, this is Spirit Walking; simply being in touch with the spirits that surround us and communicate with us, having that openness to the other world, which we are all in contact with every day."
Beauvoir invokes her ancestors and the powerful Gede spirits to bless this endeavor. Initially, the collection will be available online, with plans to target high-end stores for the release of the Kaftan Collection in spring 2024.
Interested media who wish to interview Malou Beauvoir or receive samples of the Spiritwalker Collection contact Workhouse, CEO, Adam Nelson via Nelson@workhousepr.com. For more, visit Modern Manbo's official website https://www.spiritwalkerscarves.com
Adam Nelson
WORKHOUSE
+1 212-645-8006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram