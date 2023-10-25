Spooktacular Celebration In The fight Against HIV
The RED Party—Halloween sponsored by Avita Pharmacy, a benefit for HIV Prevention and Treatment
This event serves as an opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of people at risk of HIV and those affected by HIV.”GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AID Upstate, a 501 (c ) (3) nonprofit organization, is excited to announce The RED Party—Halloween, sponsored by Avita Pharmacy. The event will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Springhill Suites by Marriott in downtown Greenville. The doors open at 7:00 p.m. and attendees can expect a sneak peek of their future from a Fortune Teller while indulging in heavy hors d'oeuvres, carving stations, and dancing to the beats of DJ Sean “RadioShorty” McGroarty. Guests are encouraged to wear their most creative Halloween costumes or dazzling red outfits.
"We are thrilled to invite the community to join us at The RED Party—Halloween, sponsored by Avita Pharmacy," said Jose Giocamea, Director of Community Relations of AID Upstate. "This event serves as an opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of people at risk of HIV and those affected by HIV.”
According to SC DHEC, approximately 15,000 of our neighbors — including about 200 children and teens — are living with HIV infection or AIDS in SC. In 2022, young adults between 20-29 account for nearly 33 percent of new HIV diagnoses in Upstate SC. “Together, we can create an environment where everyone receives the support, respect, and affirming care they deserve."
To support the fight against HIV, get your tickets at www.AIDupstate.org/theredparty. Those who cannot attend are asked to donate to AID Upstate's fight against HIV.
For more information about AID Upstate and The RED Party—Halloween, sponsored by Avita Pharmacy, please visit www.AIDupstate.org/theredparty.
