Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,494 in the last 365 days.

Spooktacular Celebration In The fight Against HIV

Red party poster with a zombie on a red background. The poster text reads: RED PARTY, A Celebration Fundraiser for AID, Upstate, HALLOWEEN, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28TH, SPONSORED BY: Avita PHARMACY.

AID Upstate's The RED Party-Halloween

AID Upstate logo - a square that is light blue in color on the top half and black in color on the bottom with a with horizontal strip in the middle. The word AID in white all caps is in light blue section and the word Upstate in white with the U capitaliz

AID Upstate HIV prevention, treatment and support

The RED Party—Halloween sponsored by Avita Pharmacy, a benefit for HIV Prevention and Treatment

This event serves as an opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of people at risk of HIV and those affected by HIV.”
— Jose Giocamea
GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AID Upstate, a 501 (c ) (3) nonprofit organization, is excited to announce The RED Party—Halloween, sponsored by Avita Pharmacy. The event will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at the Springhill Suites by Marriott in downtown Greenville. The doors open at 7:00 p.m. and attendees can expect a sneak peek of their future from a Fortune Teller while indulging in heavy hors d'oeuvres, carving stations, and dancing to the beats of DJ Sean “RadioShorty” McGroarty. Guests are encouraged to wear their most creative Halloween costumes or dazzling red outfits.

"We are thrilled to invite the community to join us at The RED Party—Halloween, sponsored by Avita Pharmacy," said Jose Giocamea, Director of Community Relations of AID Upstate. "This event serves as an opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of people at risk of HIV and those affected by HIV.”

According to SC DHEC, approximately 15,000 of our neighbors — including about 200 children and teens — are living with HIV infection or AIDS in SC. In 2022, young adults between 20-29 account for nearly 33 percent of new HIV diagnoses in Upstate SC. “Together, we can create an environment where everyone receives the support, respect, and affirming care they deserve."

To support the fight against HIV, get your tickets at www.AIDupstate.org/theredparty. Those who cannot attend are asked to donate to AID Upstate's fight against HIV.

For more information about AID Upstate and The RED Party—Halloween, sponsored by Avita Pharmacy, please visit www.AIDupstate.org/theredparty.

Jose Giocamea
AID Upstate
+1 864-250-0607 ext. 6216
jose.giocamea@aidupstate.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Spooktacular Celebration In The fight Against HIV

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more