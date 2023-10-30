Brooklyn Coffee Company Terra Kaffe Unveils Classico Coffee, the First Ever Coffee Designed for Automatic Machines

Classico Coffee, developed by Terra Kaffe.

Terra Kaffe introduces first-of-its-kind Classico Coffee, designed for automatic machines.

Classico Coffee is the perfect combo of affordability, classic taste, and a machine-friendly formula. It's a blend made for lovers of dark-roast Italian heritage coffee with a distinctive flavor.” — Sahand Dilmaghani, CEO of Terra Kaffe

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terra Kaffe, the Brooklyn-based coffee technology brand — proudly bringing precision, quality, and distinctively modern design to countertops around the country — announced today that their own super automatic-friendly coffee, Classico Coffee, is now available for purchase on their website.

Classico Coffee boldly captures the quintessential flavors American coffee drinkers love, perfecting them for at-home use in automatic machines. While many legacy coffee companies offer dark roasts that are high in fat and oil content (which can gum up even the most capable coffee grinders and brewers), Classico preserves that traditional flavor and roast level with a markedly different recipe.

As the only whole-bean coffee on the market specifically designed for automatic machines, Classico aims to bridge the divide between old-school flavor and modern brewing precision — a continuation of Terra Kaffe’s commitment to elevating coffee rituals with delicious, pod-free options.

Classico Coffee offers an affordable, familiar taste that any coffee lover can enjoy with any brewing method, with flavors arranged in direct response to deep insights gathered from the Terra Kaffe community. Special features of House Blend include:



TRADITIONAL, BELOVED FLAVOR

• A bold, dark roast that tastes like the quintessential perfect cup of coffee

• Perfected for automatic machines, but dynamic enough to suit every brewing style, with or without milk



A COFFEE WITH PERKS

• As a majority-Arabica blend, Classico also includes Robusta beans for a more caffeinated cup

• Specially formulated with less oil, it is also a low-acid bean for a smoother flavor and texture

• The most affordable coffee available on Terra Kaffe’s store, with a price similar to many grocery store options



A METICULOUS BLEND OF BEANS

• Terra Kaffe’s team of baristas and coffee experts worked with local coffee farms and suppliers to find a perfect combo of beans from all over the coffee world

• Beans sourced from Honduras, Nicaragua, and India

• House Blend by Classico Coffee retails at $15 per 12 oz. bag and is available roasted-to-order at terrakaffe.com as a one-time purchase or recurring subscription.

[About Terra Kaffe]

Terra Kaffe is a coffee brand founded in 2018 by a group of former baristas, coffee farmers, chefs, and technologists, with headquarters in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. For its ability to offer at-home coffee makers a level of precision previously only available with industrial, barista-level machines, Terra Kaffe has gained a reputation with coffee industry leaders like Parlor Coffee, Onyx Coffee, Equator Coffee, and other official roaster partners. To date, they’ve raised $18 Million in funding and sell their products in top-tier retailers like BestBuy, CB2, Saks, Nordstrom, and more.