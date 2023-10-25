Creepy Hand

Halloween Fun in the French Quarter

There are nights when the wolves are silent and only the moon howls.” — -George Carlin

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans Celebrates Halloween with Spooky Festivities in the Famous French Quarter

As the season of spooks and scares descends upon us, the vibrant city of New Orleans is gearing up to celebrate Halloween with a spectacular array of festivities in the famous French Quarter. Known for its rich history, lively atmosphere, and unique traditions, the French Quarter transforms into a haven of haunting fun, making it a great destination for locals and tourists alike.

New Orleans has always embraced the eerie and the enchanting, and Halloween is no exception. The French Quarter’s cobblestone streets will be adorned with decorations, from spooky skeletons to bewitching jack-o’-lanterns, creating a mesmerizing backdrop for the celebrations. The air will be filled with the sounds of live music, laughter, and the occasional scream, as revelers indulge in the spirit of the holiday.

Karen Brem, Marketing Director for the New Orleans Guest House, enthusiastically shared her thoughts on the Halloween festivities: “Halloween in the French Quarter is an experience like no other. The energy, the costumes, the decorations – it’s all simply magical. And what better way to immerse yourself in the festivities than by staying right in the heart of it all at the New Orleans Guest House? Our location is second to none, providing guests with convenient access to all the Halloween fun while offering a comfortable and welcoming retreat at the end of the day.”

The French Quarter’s Halloween celebrations are known for their creativity and flair, with locals and visitors donning elaborate costumes and participating in festive events throughout the neighborhood. Highlights include the annual Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, ghost tours that unveil the city’s haunted history, and numerous parties and parades that showcase the community’s love for revelry.

The New Orleans Guest House is proud to be part of the French Quarter community, providing guests with clean, comfortable accommodations and a friendly staff dedicated to ensuring a memorable stay. Located within walking distance to all the Halloween action, the hotel is the ideal lodging choice for those looking to fully embrace the holiday spirit. Also, our hotel is definitely a pet friendly place.

“We take great pride in offering our guests a truly authentic New Orleans experience,” added Brem. “And there’s no better time to experience the magic of the city than during Halloween. We invite everyone to join us in the French Quarter for a celebration you won’t soon forget.”

For more information on the New Orleans Guest House and to make a reservation, please visit [neworleansguesthouse.com] or call [(504)566-1177)].

Press Contact:

Name: Karen Brem

Title: Marketing Director

